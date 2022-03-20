Poem: I ran into your ex today

BY
Contributing Poet
i ran into your ex today.
i stood defenseless against
her electrified blue eyes
with my hair of red and
the matching “A” on my chest.
What did you tell her
about me, and you,
and our rendezvous?
Did you ever tell her
the things you told me
back when you were together?
Did you tell her i was the stuff
your dreams were made of?
Did you tell her how you’d read
shakespeare and think of me.
Our eyes were locked
in a paralyzing standoff.
Disgust, regret, and shame
surged in my veins.
It was the moment i realized
that in her electrified blue eyes
i would always be just as bad as you.