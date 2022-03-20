56.4 F
Newark
type here...
Sunday, March 20, 2022
View COVID-19 Dashboard
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img

Poem: I ran into your ex today

Must read

Wyatt Patterson/THE REVIEW

BY MORGAN WRIGHT
Contributing Poet

i ran into your ex today.

i stood defenseless against

her electrified blue eyes

with my hair of red and

the matching “A” on my chest.

What did you tell her

about me, and you,

and our rendezvous?

Did you ever tell her

the things you told me

back when you were together?

Did you tell her i was the stuff

your dreams were made of?

Did you tell her how you’d read

shakespeare and think of me.

Our eyes were locked

in a paralyzing standoff.

Disgust, regret, and shame

surged in my veins.

It was the moment i realized

that in her electrified blue eyes

i would always be just as bad as you.

Previous articlePhoto Gallery: Women’s basketball falls to Maryland, season ends in first round of NCAA tournament
Next articleStudents reflect on university-sponsored events and COVID-19’s impact

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Categories

More Reads