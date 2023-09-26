Poem: Junior year

BY GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

The last time I was a junior, a two-week break turned into two years.

The last time I was a junior, I was taking the SAT, for college was near.

Now college is here, “Wait, no — this just in — College is already passing by.” Now, the first half can only be seen in the rear.

Where did the time go?

I’m feeling accomplished (though maybe it’s too soon). Yes, completing two years is commendable, but the next two are here.

And they won’t even be the end.

Will I feel accomplished then? I’m sure I will, I’ll have graduated college! But can I even celebrate the end of a race, when one finish line marks the start of a new frontier?

“I can worry about the future when it gets here.” (Right?)

For now I’ll worry about doing homework, taking notes, having fun and making memories. But soon, that’s all they’ll be, memories. Maybe that’s what I fear?

How is it that it’s barely begun but manages to draw from me yet another tear?

Oh, what thoughts it plagues me with, junior year.