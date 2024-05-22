Thursday, May 23, 2024

Poem: Just wanted to count some sheep

Wanning Wang/THE REVIEW

KEL MARQUEZ
Staff Writer





Why do you go off

in the middle of the night,

when I want to get some sleep

and I’m already tucked in tight?

Why has it not stopped?

The repeated delay:

It turns off and on

and it’s about to be day.

Disarm the alarm

let me count the sheep,

jumping over a fence,

to dream as they leap.

You’ve disrupted my REM,

tomorrow I’ll feel dead.

My awaited beauty rest

invites me to come back to bed.

If it doesn’t stop

I’ll start to scream

how I hate you

for interrupting my dreams!

I try to close my eyes,

but I can still hear

the obnoxious ringing 

that made me wake in fear.

“MAY I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE!”

No, you may not.

“A FIRE EMERGENCY HAS BEEN REPORTED!”

No, it has not.

I’m too tired to rhyme,

but I can’t even sleep.

Oh, Indy fire alarm, 

you did this to me!

