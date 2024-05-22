Poem: Just wanted to count some sheep

KEL MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
Why do you go off
in the middle of the night,
when I want to get some sleep
and I’m already tucked in tight?
Why has it not stopped?
The repeated delay:
It turns off and on
and it’s about to be day.
Disarm the alarm
let me count the sheep,
jumping over a fence,
to dream as they leap.
You’ve disrupted my REM,
tomorrow I’ll feel dead.
My awaited beauty rest
invites me to come back to bed.
If it doesn’t stop
I’ll start to scream
how I hate you
for interrupting my dreams!
I try to close my eyes,
but I can still hear
the obnoxious ringing
that made me wake in fear.
“MAY I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE!”
No, you may not.
“A FIRE EMERGENCY HAS BEEN REPORTED!”
No, it has not.
I’m too tired to rhyme,
but I can’t even sleep.
Oh, Indy fire alarm,
you did this to me!