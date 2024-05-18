Saturday, May 18, 2024

Poem: My cat is a teenager

Lauren Bothum/THE REVIEW

SHAYNA DEMICK
Co-Managing Mosaic Editor





My cat is a teenager.

She grew up right in front of me,

yet I somehow missed it. 

Three years old, almost four.

She keeps aging,

more and more. 

(Make it stop!)

She grew into her body

(a little too well),

developed gingivitis

(a little too well),

discovered angst

(a little too well)

and got acne

(a little too well).

She’s got quite the appetite

(just like her mother),

her teeth need some work

(just like her mother),

she’s easily irritated

(just like her mother),

her chin is blotchy and bumpy

(just like her mother),

she has prescription skincare

(just like her mother).

(Round face wipes are not just for humans!) 

My cat is a teenager.

She’s less affectionate;

she barely hugs me anymore. 

She’s independent;

she doesn’t need me anymore

(Except for applying her skincare, 

but she hasn’t figured that one out yet.)

