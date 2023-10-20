Poem: Plague Days

BY DANNY TULL

Staff Writer

At the beginning of this semester,

I was filled with hope.

But as fall comes around,

I begin to mope.

Be it ragweed season, allergens or just good old

germs,

I have become contaminated,

which gives me the squirms.

The shivers, the ick, sadness to boot.

I’m stuck wrapped in a blanket cocoon,

until the sun becomes swallowed by the moon.

As the leaves fall,

the sweaters come out.

Apple cider, bonfires, fall sports and pumpkins

cause students to shout.

But for me, the autumn grinch, there’s nothing I hate more

than the season that causes my illnesses to soar.

Just a couple of weeks ago, I could wear shorts.

I’d walk around campus in cargos, from JanSport.

But now that all changes,

with the crisp windy air.

All this blowing around

makes me glad I have short hair.

The masses are hacking, coughing and sneezing,

emitting large sums of mucus while breathing.

I know someone who threw up, I thought it was cool

But now I am sick and feel like a fool.

Do I regret going out last weekend

not wearing a jacket?

No, because we were at Kate’s,

And you start to warm up when you’re making a racket.

Sick students like zombies are rushing to peck away at my brains,

I dodge and glide past like a figure skater in the Olympic Games.

I blitz them and evade their contagious attacks,

better than the most determined quarterbacks.

Midterms have been brutal, uncaring and cruel.

You might want to dive in a water-absent pool.

Here’s to tomorrow, that we all will feel better.

And let me say, [redacted] this season’s weather!