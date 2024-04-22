Poem: [REDACTED]

BY PERCY ALLEN III

Staff Reporter

How I wish to have had the privilege to see the word there,

[REDACTED],

and, while taking in its abhorrent shape,

only have the word “clunky” to say in retaliation.

Does clunkiness, I ask, not connote a mistake?

Could the inclusion of [REDACTED], I ask, not be intentional?

Could the inclusion of [REDACTED], I ask, not be volitional?

Could the inclusion of [REDACTED], I ask, not be violent?

How I wish to have had the gall to see the word there,

[REDACTED],

imbued in a connotation of subordinance,

directly born from the haunting legacy of enslavement,

and have been removed enough from history to view it as a synonym to Black woman,

as if to suggest that my anger is to be burdened squarely on my own shoulders,

as if I am to be blamed for misinterpreting language, which to me, a [REDACTED], is entirely self-evident in its wickedness.

How I wish to have had the nerve to see the word there,

[REDACTED],

and have been overcome with cataclysmic terror when a [REDACTED] critiqued that, which you believed was gospel.

Where does your fear lie, dear professor?

Does listening to the mind of a [REDACTED] mean toppling the ivory tower in which you have slumbered undisturbed,

sending both you and your once-believed truths careening toward the Earth?

How I wish to have had the mind to see the word there,

[REDACTED],

and felt empowered to corner the [REDACTED] – corner me – into a discussion on how your perspective of a slur,

as an Ivy League-educated white person,

dominates my own,

dominates the [REDACTED].