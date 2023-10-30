Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Poem: Remembering Tasty Wok

Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW

BY CAROLINE POWELL
Staff Writer




Sandwiched between Homegrown and Playa Bowls 
Stood the beloved Tasty Wok that always made my day.
So affordable, so sweet, 
Right in the middle of Main Street. 

I was always welcomed with warm smiles 
That made waiting in line worthwhile. 
Between the warm rice and homemade soup, 
Every visit a cherished memory for my group.

The flavors of fresh vegetables and egg rolls
Combined with delicious chicken that struck our souls.
Employees making friendly conversation 
For every kind of situation. 

Every time I was sick,
Or my friends and I wanted something quick, 
Tasty Wok was there, 
Giving everyone the same level of care.

Time went on like a constant stream,
And now Tasty Wok is nothing but a distant dream.
The building has closed and memories fade,
Leaving behind nostalgia and a longing shade.

But let’s not forget the joy it brought 
In every dish, in every thought.
Tasty Wok, you’ll always hold a place
In our hearts, a lasting embrace.

