Poem: Remembering Tasty Wok

BY CAROLINE POWELL

Staff Writer

Sandwiched between Homegrown and Playa Bowls Stood the beloved Tasty Wok that always made my day. So affordable, so sweet, Right in the middle of Main Street. I was always welcomed with warm smiles That made waiting in line worthwhile. Between the warm rice and homemade soup, Every visit a cherished memory for my group. The flavors of fresh vegetables and egg rolls Combined with delicious chicken that struck our souls. Employees making friendly conversation For every kind of situation. Every time I was sick, Or my friends and I wanted something quick, Tasty Wok was there, Giving everyone the same level of care. Time went on like a constant stream, And now Tasty Wok is nothing but a distant dream. The building has closed and memories fade, Leaving behind nostalgia and a longing shade. But let’s not forget the joy it brought In every dish, in every thought. Tasty Wok, you’ll always hold a place In our hearts, a lasting embrace.