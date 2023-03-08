Poem: Surviving commuting

BY GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Imagine waking up at 8 A.M.

the morning of your 8 A.M.

Unfortunately for you,

you’re a 15 minute drive

followed by a 15 minute walk

away.

Let alone the fact

that you still have to get ready,

and God knows how long that will take.

Yay!

Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW

But that’s the worst part, really.

Waking up so early.

So don’t schedule your first class

for the break of dawn —

you’ll be lucky if you get there

at all.

(No, seriously, don’t.

Otherwise you’ll be saying goodbye

to your two free unexcused absences

the same week you say hello.)

Second to the commute itself,

the worst is having to find a spot

in the five-story parking garage

every.

Single.

Day.

Follow this up with

having to remember which floor

you left your car on —

“Was it 2B? No, 3B … I think?” —

and you’ve got yourself

the perfect start and end

to your day on-campus.

Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW

Speaking of the parking garage,

my favorite part of it

is the sign out front,

that sometimes glows with “175”

to indicate the number

of spots available.

Unfortunately for you,

the sign fails to indicate

that those 175 spots

are all on the fifth floor.

You don’t learn this, however,

until you reach said floor

after five more minutes of driving

up,

and up,

and up.

Then, you get to walk

down,

and down,

and down

those five flights of stairs.

Yay!

Once you walk out the parking garage door,

you finally get to start

walking to class —

Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW

But wait!

It starts to rain!

“I didn’t know it was going to rain …”

Unfortunately for you,

your jacket is at home;

five flights of stairs,

a five-story parking garage

and a 15 minute drive

away.

Yay!

(Can you tell I love commuting?)