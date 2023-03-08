Poem: Surviving commuting

BY GABY NIEVES
Co-Managing Mosaic Editor
Imagine waking up at 8 A.M.
the morning of your 8 A.M.
Unfortunately for you,
you’re a 15 minute drive
followed by a 15 minute walk
away.
Let alone the fact
that you still have to get ready,
and God knows how long that will take.
Yay!
But that’s the worst part, really.
Waking up so early.
So don’t schedule your first class
for the break of dawn —
you’ll be lucky if you get there
at all.
(No, seriously, don’t.
Otherwise you’ll be saying goodbye
to your two free unexcused absences
the same week you say hello.)
Second to the commute itself,
the worst is having to find a spot
in the five-story parking garage
every.
Single.
Day.
Follow this up with
having to remember which floor
you left your car on —
“Was it 2B? No, 3B … I think?” —
and you’ve got yourself
the perfect start and end
to your day on-campus.
Speaking of the parking garage,
my favorite part of it
is the sign out front,
that sometimes glows with “175”
to indicate the number
of spots available.
Unfortunately for you,
the sign fails to indicate
that those 175 spots
are all on the fifth floor.
You don’t learn this, however,
until you reach said floor
after five more minutes of driving
up,
and up,
and up.
Then, you get to walk
down,
and down,
and down
those five flights of stairs.
Yay!
Once you walk out the parking garage door,
you finally get to start
walking to class —
But wait!
It starts to rain!
“I didn’t know it was going to rain …”
Unfortunately for you,
your jacket is at home;
five flights of stairs,
a five-story parking garage
and a 15 minute drive
away.
Yay!
(Can you tell I love commuting?)