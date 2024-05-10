Poem: Tell me what I want to hear

SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Actions speak louder than words,

but you didn’t like that language.

Actions speak louder than words,

but you didn’t want them heard.

Actions speak louder than words,

so you spoke more instead.

Your words were always larger than you were.

You stood behind their shadow,

but I didn’t notice.

They were so sparkly and enticing:

A perfect distraction, with a perfect reaction.

You manufactured my thoughts and feelings.

You knew what I wanted to hear,

so you told me just that.

You knew what I wanted to see,

but wanted me to look away.

You could do anything you want

and keep me in your corner.

You were a musician for a year.

You made music for

my ears,

my naivety your favorite

instrument.

“Words of affirmation” was my love language.

And boy, did you love that language.

When your love was the weakest,

your words were the strongest.

You talked louder than your doubts

so I couldn’t hear them.

But neither could you.

At the end of the day,

you lied to us both.

You told me what you thought I wanted to hear

when I just wanted the truth.

Actions speak louder than words,

but even your words told me you were a liar.