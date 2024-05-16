Poem: The brink

GABY NIEVES
Co-Managing Mosaic Editor
Come on down my lover,
there’s a cool breeze over here.
I won’t make you jump.
We’ll just stay on the brink
of tears.
We didn’t think we’d make it.
No one’s ever stepped this far.
No one’s ever gotten this close
to the edge
in all our years.
Every step, we’ve been uncertain;
yet we carried on
nonetheless.
But we can’t see much further now,
“Where do we go from here?”
I’m terrified of heights,
and you fear the unknown.
But one thing’s enough
for me to jump:
the image of their cheers.
So come on down my lover,
the wind smiles ear to ear.
When we jump,
it’ll take us higher.
And to you, I’ll always be near.