Poem: The calm before the storm

BY GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

7 days of rain

is followed by 7 days of cold,

is followed by 1 day with a high of 60°

in December.

On East Main Street

it may snow for 20 minutes,

and college students may walk into Chipotle.

Only maybe, though.

Because, just like warm(er) weather,

to see more than two students together

is rare

in December!

Only Newark locals and tumbleweeds

roam the quiet town,

as most everyone else has gone home.

And so, the employees at your favorite Main Street restaurant

sigh at finally being left alone.

It’s December.

No more hectic midday shifts,

and having to deal with the lunch rush.

Or hectic night shifts,

and having to deal with the dinner rush.

Or hectic Saturday shifts,

and having to deal with … the entire shift.

(If you’re hitting up Chipotle after a dage, you’re a piece of…

anyway.)

It’s December!

This respite doesn’t last, however,

as nothing does.

And on January 23rd,

(Approximately 2 weeks before spring classes begin)

A Chipotle employee screams internally as she puts on her gloves.

Half of the lacrosse team just walked in at the same time.

So now it’s time

to take all of their orders.

Goodbye, winter break calm.

“This is it,” the employee thinks,

“It’s the start of the end.”

“The calm has passed,

and the storm has begun to brew.”

“I guess this is goodbye to my favorite shifts,

where I get to stare at my phone all afternoon.”

Hello, spring semester typhoon.