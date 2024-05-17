Poem: The next step of life

PATRICIA HARDEN

Associate Arts and Culture Editor

I opened the window to my room today;

Did not expect to see much.

Thinking of the good times I had,

Must have been a bunch.

When knowing the end, I feel many things.

It’s so bittersweet and sorrowful,

Realizing I will no longer talk to the people I call friends.

No longer see the sights my eyes have come to recognize.

The paths I walk day and night,

The warm and brittle winds across my face.

The sounds of camaraderie and commotion

My ears have come to enjoy.

No longer meeting the people who helped me.

Or the places I eat at, the fine dining.

I made my refuge as early as sunrise, as late as nightfall.

These long hours of walking I can do more without.

I wonder what happens beyond these days,

Seeing how the world has changed.

The joy, the pain, the rage, the excitement,

The contemplation of my existence from this point on.

I know now of the ones I can trust and those I cannot,

The people less fortunate than me and those that are not.

Ones that deserve my empathy and solidarity,

And ones that will neither respect nor reward as such.

For the friends I met for a fleeting moment, flying off

As soon as they welcomed me. I will never forget the

Wisdom, comfort and reality that became

so relevant to me, mentally and expressively.

May we all see each other again

Back in the world where the sun shines,

The wind blows and the people laugh.

The world where people can be themselves.

A world … free of hatred and pain

In a place of love and acceptance.

This is my next step in life.