Poem: The osprey

The osprey glides across the water.

It’s searching for the next meal to bring home – talons eager for a fish’s plea.

“Sunburn! Therapy! Fresh crabs!”

These are the words of the waves

as they crash against the shoreline.

I watch the sunset over the bridge.

My grandmother’s soft hands envelope mine

across the sticky tablecloth, my face is wet with tears.

The osprey sits in its nest,

brown and white wings span across the blue sky.

The sun is out, but I can’t feel it.

Or maybe it just can’t reach inside.

My grandmother tells me about her mother.

I wonder if she ever felt like this.



The osprey is steady through floods and winds,

guarding the nest.

In a way, it reminds me of my grandmother.

A path of moonlight rests gently on the ocean’s face,

guiding me to freedom.

The osprey disappears beyond the horizon.

“You’re safe,” the waves whisper. “You’re safe.”