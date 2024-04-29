Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Poem: The osprey

MosaicCreative ContentPoem: The osprey
Lillian Conlan/THE REVIEW

RENEE DE BELLIS
Staff Reporter




The osprey glides across the water.

It’s searching for the next meal to bring home – talons eager for a fish’s plea. 

“Sunburn! Therapy! Fresh crabs!” 

These are the words of the waves

as they crash against the shoreline.

I watch the sunset over the bridge.

My grandmother’s soft hands envelope mine

across the sticky tablecloth, my face is wet with tears.

The osprey sits in its nest,

brown and white wings span across the blue sky.

The sun is out, but I can’t feel it.

Or maybe it just can’t reach inside.

My grandmother tells me about her mother.

I wonder if she ever felt like this.


The osprey is steady through floods and winds,

guarding the nest.

In a way, it reminds me of my grandmother.

A path of moonlight rests gently on the ocean’s face,

guiding me to freedom.

The osprey disappears beyond the horizon.
“You’re safe,” the waves whisper. “You’re safe.”

GET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.