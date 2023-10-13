Friday, October 13, 2023

Poem: Time deficient

Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW

BY SHAYNA DEMICK
Co-Managing Mosaic Editor




I’m time-deficient.
No amount of time 
Is sufficient.
I overschedule 
My days too full.
I find myself constantly wishing,
If only 
I had more time.
Sadly,
It is limited.
But acknowledging this fact 
Is prohibited.
A “Type A” personality 
Acknowledging I can’t do 
everything?
Unacceptable.
I must do everything. 
Everything. 
Everything!
I will make the time for it.
But how does one make time?
Losing precious hours 
of sleep and nourishment?
No task is worth neglecting 
To eat or sleep.
This year, I’ve tried the whole “responsible” approach.
Being “healthy,” if you will. 
I sleep seven hours
I cook meals.
I sit still. 
But while I may sit still
My tasks do not.
They keep building
And building.
I take on more
and more.
An unfortunate scenario I adore.
There’s something so fulfilling about 
Having a schedule
So full.
Not a day in my life
Is dull.
Unfortunately, when you set ends to your day, 
You find your to-do list in disarray.
You can’t finish everything,
At least to the extent you’d like to.
You have to study less, prioritize more,
Move fast and think little.
Work against the clock? 
The clock is working against you.
Tick, tick, tick. 
But you don’t hear it. 
You choose not to, at least.
“Ignorance is bliss, my time is endless and I am relentless.”
That’s what you tell yourself.
I will get it done
But wait
No – 
The day is done. 
There’s not enough time!
Better luck tomorrow
Better luck next week
It’ll get done eventually
Eventually
I guess we’ll see
Nothing will stop me from adding more to my plate.
I’m obsessed with the grind, and I have my future on my mind. 
I’ve learned to keep doing more while still setting boundaries. 
I’m doing it right this time around. 
My only way out is a good strategy.
Multitasking is key.
Do more in less time,
and I’ll be fine! 
This is an art I’m determined to master,
doing more and working faster.
I will get it all done,
because despite lacking the hours,
I’ll find the power.
Time deficient
But at least I’m efficient
Hours insufficient,
But I’m sufficient
I’ve got this.

