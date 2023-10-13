Poem: Time deficient

BY SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

I’m time-deficient. No amount of time Is sufficient. I overschedule My days too full.

I find myself constantly wishing, If only I had more time. Sadly, It is limited. But acknowledging this fact Is prohibited.

A “Type A” personality Acknowledging I can’t do everything? Unacceptable. I must do everything. Everything. Everything! I will make the time for it.

But how does one make time? Losing precious hours of sleep and nourishment? No task is worth neglecting To eat or sleep.

This year, I’ve tried the whole “responsible” approach. Being “healthy,” if you will. I sleep seven hours I cook meals. I sit still. But while I may sit still My tasks do not. They keep building And building.

I take on more and more. An unfortunate scenario I adore. There’s something so fulfilling about Having a schedule So full. Not a day in my life Is dull.

Unfortunately, when you set ends to your day, You find your to-do list in disarray. You can’t finish everything, At least to the extent you’d like to. You have to study less, prioritize more, Move fast and think little.

Work against the clock? The clock is working against you. Tick, tick, tick. But you don’t hear it. You choose not to, at least. “Ignorance is bliss, my time is endless and I am relentless.” That’s what you tell yourself.

I will get it done But wait No – The day is done. There’s not enough time!

Better luck tomorrow Better luck next week It’ll get done eventually Eventually I guess we’ll see

Nothing will stop me from adding more to my plate. I’m obsessed with the grind, and I have my future on my mind. I’ve learned to keep doing more while still setting boundaries. I’m doing it right this time around. My only way out is a good strategy.

Multitasking is key. Do more in less time, and I’ll be fine! This is an art I’m determined to master, doing more and working faster. I will get it all done, because despite lacking the hours, I’ll find the power.

Time deficient But at least I’m efficient Hours insufficient, But I’m sufficient I’ve got this.