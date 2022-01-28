30.5 F
Poem: Wawa – A Small Town Hotspot

Bianca Heather/THE REVIEW
BY ANGELA HOYLE
Contributing Poet

An east coast convenience store filled with local strangers

You’re bound to see old high school acquaintances — just a friendly disclaimer

The fluorescent lights reflect on neon packaged snacks like I-95 highway signs

I see Wawa’s signature salted soft pretzels placed at the front of the line

Rush hour is a feeding frenzy full of hungry uncaffeinated pedestrians

An old man shows his ID and asks the employee a common question

“Can I buy that pack of Marlboro cigarettes?”

The door’s closing, I have my gift card ready, I am next up

I buy the 5 dollar footlong, the signature summer sale sub

As I walk out to my car, I see teenagers hanging out in the parking lot

It’s nice to know Wawa is still a high school hotspot

I think to myself, what’s it like not to have a Wawa?

