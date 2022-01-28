Poem: Wawa – A Small Town Hotspot

Bianca Heather/THE REVIEW

An east coast convenience store filled with local strangers.

BY

Contributing Poet

An east coast convenience store filled with local strangers

You’re bound to see old high school acquaintances — just a friendly disclaimer

The fluorescent lights reflect on neon packaged snacks like I-95 highway signs

I see Wawa’s signature salted soft pretzels placed at the front of the line

Rush hour is a feeding frenzy full of hungry uncaffeinated pedestrians

An old man shows his ID and asks the employee a common question

“Can I buy that pack of Marlboro cigarettes?”

The door’s closing, I have my gift card ready, I am next up

I buy the 5 dollar footlong, the signature summer sale sub

As I walk out to my car, I see teenagers hanging out in the parking lot

It’s nice to know Wawa is still a high school hotspot

I think to myself, what’s it like not to have a Wawa?