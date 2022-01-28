Poem: Wawa – A Small Town Hotspot

BY
Contributing Poet
An east coast convenience store filled with local strangers
You’re bound to see old high school acquaintances — just a friendly disclaimer
The fluorescent lights reflect on neon packaged snacks like I-95 highway signs
I see Wawa’s signature salted soft pretzels placed at the front of the line
Rush hour is a feeding frenzy full of hungry uncaffeinated pedestrians
An old man shows his ID and asks the employee a common question
“Can I buy that pack of Marlboro cigarettes?”
The door’s closing, I have my gift card ready, I am next up
I buy the 5 dollar footlong, the signature summer sale sub
As I walk out to my car, I see teenagers hanging out in the parking lot
It’s nice to know Wawa is still a high school hotspot
I think to myself, what’s it like not to have a Wawa?