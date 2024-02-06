Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Poem: What is left when the snow melts away?

Poem: What is left when the snow melts away?
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW

GABY NIEVES
Co-Managing Mosaic Editor





The coldest night.
Your warm embrace.
I wonder what will be left
when the snow melts away.
My breath in a cloud.
Your breath on my face.
I wonder what will be left
when the snow melts away.
Your scarlet-brushed cheeks.
A new religion to which I give my faith.
I wonder what will be left
when the snow melts away.
Tree branches bare.
Do I dare to be brave?
I want to know what will be left
when the snow melts away.
The moon shines so impossibly.
I fear my reputation will be your disgrace.
I want to know what will be left
when the snow melts away.
A fox flits by in the underbrush.
I’d give my all for what I wish to take.
I want to know what will be left
when the snow melts away.
Icicles begin to drip, drip, drip.
Beloved, give me the future I’ve already raised.
For I know what is left when the snow melts away.
You, me
and spring.

