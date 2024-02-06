Poem: What is left when the snow melts away?

GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

The coldest night. Your warm embrace. I wonder what will be left when the snow melts away.

My breath in a cloud. Your breath on my face. I wonder what will be left when the snow melts away.

Your scarlet-brushed cheeks. A new religion to which I give my faith. I wonder what will be left when the snow melts away.

Tree branches bare. Do I dare to be brave? I want to know what will be left when the snow melts away.

The moon shines so impossibly. I fear my reputation will be your disgrace. I want to know what will be left when the snow melts away.

A fox flits by in the underbrush. I’d give my all for what I wish to take. I want to know what will be left when the snow melts away.

Icicles begin to drip, drip, drip. Beloved, give me the future I’ve already raised. For I know what is left when the snow melts away. You, me and spring.