Poem: When it rains

GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

When it rains,

I feel I always wonder,

always forget,

the last time the sun shone.

When it rains,

I feel I always reject,

always neglect,

the world outside of my own.

When it rains,

why do I always remember –

must I always remember –

the tears I couldn’t control?

When it rains,

I see it, crystal clear, in the puddles I always try to avoid,

the dreams I told myself I would always chase,

the happiness I had grown to always embrace,

how much more I swore always to take

and how he swore to always wake.

When it rains,

I guess I’ll always remember –

I must always remember –

the last look on his face.

When it rains,

it doesn’t always pour.

But it always,

always,

feels like it.