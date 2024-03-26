Poem: When it rains

GABY NIEVES
Co-Managing Mosaic Editor
When it rains,
I feel I always wonder,
always forget,
the last time the sun shone.
When it rains,
I feel I always reject,
always neglect,
the world outside of my own.
When it rains,
why do I always remember –
must I always remember –
the tears I couldn’t control?
When it rains,
I see it, crystal clear, in the puddles I always try to avoid,
the dreams I told myself I would always chase,
the happiness I had grown to always embrace,
how much more I swore always to take
and how he swore to always wake.
When it rains,
I guess I’ll always remember –
I must always remember –
the last look on his face.
When it rains,
it doesn’t always pour.
But it always,
always,
feels like it.