Poem: Wherefore art thou brain cells?

Tatum Chapdelaine/THE REVIEW

BY SHAYNA DEMICK
Co-Managing Mosaic Editor




Brain cells,

O brain cells,

Wherefore art thou?

I ponder and scavenge for thoughts.

Where they were they are not.

I struggle merely to talk.  

If I can’t talk,

How shall I attend classes this week?

And why? 

My cranium hast becometh hollow, 

thou can hear the wind rustle there.

A nature meditation is needed no longer.

Thou can listen to my spacious cranium and feel empty. 

I do. 

A classless winter hath left the train of thoughts barren,

Thou art stalled on the tracks. 

Wherefore goes a thoughtless train?

It does not. 

What to do with all of this time? 

To-do lists? 

They bear no meaning – what is a task? Oh, I’m employed? 

I hath forgotten. 

I am merely a silly little goose,

Navigating this thoughtless winter world. 

I have no insight 

Ask no loaded questions.

Better, ask no questions at all.

My answers would only ramble, 

and ramble and ramble.

Thou shall wish to holdeth an off-button. 

I shall wish for that too.

My days are filled with unprompted chuckles, hysterical tangents and disjointed sentences. 

I recently called mineself by my sister’s name (forgive me, shorter sister) 

I mispronounced the simplest words,

lost coherency amidst conversation 

and misplaced words in places where they should never be. 

Control of my facial expressions has vanished – I confuse my smiles for frowns!

I say “no” when I mean “yes” and “yes” when I mean “no”

How is this so?

I blame it on the winter session season. 

‘Tis the season

Of no rhyme and reason

Disjointed poetry

and failed introspection.

Wherefore art thou brain cells? I ask myself. 

Again and again.

What was I talking about?

It’s anyone’s guess but surely not mine.

I simply don’t have the brain cells for that. 

Nor the time.

