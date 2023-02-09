Poem: Wherefore art thou brain cells?

BY SHAYNA DEMICK
Co-Managing Mosaic Editor
Brain cells,
O brain cells,
Wherefore art thou?
I ponder and scavenge for thoughts.
Where they were they are not.
I struggle merely to talk.
If I can’t talk,
How shall I attend classes this week?
And why?
My cranium hast becometh hollow,
thou can hear the wind rustle there.
A nature meditation is needed no longer.
Thou can listen to my spacious cranium and feel empty.
I do.
A classless winter hath left the train of thoughts barren,
Thou art stalled on the tracks.
Wherefore goes a thoughtless train?
It does not.
What to do with all of this time?
To-do lists?
They bear no meaning – what is a task? Oh, I’m employed?
I hath forgotten.
I am merely a silly little goose,
Navigating this thoughtless winter world.
I have no insight
Ask no loaded questions.
Better, ask no questions at all.
My answers would only ramble,
and ramble and ramble.
Thou shall wish to holdeth an off-button.
I shall wish for that too.
My days are filled with unprompted chuckles, hysterical tangents and disjointed sentences.
I recently called mineself by my sister’s name (forgive me, shorter sister)
I mispronounced the simplest words,
lost coherency amidst conversation
and misplaced words in places where they should never be.
Control of my facial expressions has vanished – I confuse my smiles for frowns!
I say “no” when I mean “yes” and “yes” when I mean “no”
How is this so?
I blame it on the winter session season.
‘Tis the season
Of no rhyme and reason
Disjointed poetry
and failed introspection.
Wherefore art thou brain cells? I ask myself.
Again and again.
What was I talking about?
It’s anyone’s guess but surely not mine.
I simply don’t have the brain cells for that.
Nor the time.