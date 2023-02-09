Poem: Wherefore art thou brain cells?

BY SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Brain cells,

O brain cells,

Wherefore art thou?

I ponder and scavenge for thoughts.

Where they were they are not.

I struggle merely to talk.

If I can’t talk,

How shall I attend classes this week?

And why?

My cranium hast becometh hollow,

thou can hear the wind rustle there.

A nature meditation is needed no longer.

Thou can listen to my spacious cranium and feel empty.

I do.

A classless winter hath left the train of thoughts barren,

Thou art stalled on the tracks.

Wherefore goes a thoughtless train?

It does not.

What to do with all of this time?

To-do lists?

They bear no meaning – what is a task? Oh, I’m employed?

I hath forgotten.

I am merely a silly little goose,

Navigating this thoughtless winter world.

I have no insight

Ask no loaded questions.

Better, ask no questions at all.

My answers would only ramble,

and ramble and ramble.

Thou shall wish to holdeth an off-button.

I shall wish for that too.

My days are filled with unprompted chuckles, hysterical tangents and disjointed sentences.

I recently called mineself by my sister’s name (forgive me, shorter sister)

I mispronounced the simplest words,

lost coherency amidst conversation

and misplaced words in places where they should never be.

Control of my facial expressions has vanished – I confuse my smiles for frowns!

I say “no” when I mean “yes” and “yes” when I mean “no”

How is this so?

I blame it on the winter session season.

‘Tis the season

Of no rhyme and reason

Disjointed poetry

and failed introspection.

Wherefore art thou brain cells? I ask myself.

Again and again.

What was I talking about?

It’s anyone’s guess but surely not mine.

I simply don’t have the brain cells for that.

Nor the time.