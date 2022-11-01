Poem: Who is YouDee? (Satire)

BY SHAYNA DEMICK

Opinion Columnist

Who is YouDee?

YouDee is you,

YouDee is me,

YouDee put celery

In a CPR dummy.

Look and see!

YouDee is weird,

YouDee is sus,

I hope YouDee isn’t one of us.

How old is YouDee?

Are they a crusty old man?

A sexy jock?

The hunk of the flock?!

Maybe YouDee is Joe Biden?

Dennis Assanis?

Your childhood best friend?

Your grocery clerk?

Your pediatrician?

Maybe YouDee is a dog.

After all, we’ve never heard them speak.

Really makes you think….

YouDee loves to dance, take pictures and get attention

YouDee and I are one and the same.

Am I YouDee?

I suppose there’s a little bit of YouDee in all of us.

That explains why I’ve been coughing up feathers recently.