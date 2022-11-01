Poem: Who is YouDee? (Satire)

BY SHAYNA DEMICK
Opinion Columnist
Who is YouDee?
YouDee is you,
YouDee is me,
YouDee put celery
In a CPR dummy.
Look and see!
YouDee is weird,
YouDee is sus,
I hope YouDee isn’t one of us.
How old is YouDee?
Are they a crusty old man?
A sexy jock?
The hunk of the flock?!
Maybe YouDee is Joe Biden?
Dennis Assanis?
Your childhood best friend?
Your grocery clerk?
Your pediatrician?
Maybe YouDee is a dog.
After all, we’ve never heard them speak.
Really makes you think….
YouDee loves to dance, take pictures and get attention
YouDee and I are one and the same.
Am I YouDee?
I suppose there’s a little bit of YouDee in all of us.
That explains why I’ve been coughing up feathers recently.