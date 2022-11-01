Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Poem: Who is YouDee? (Satire)

MosaicCreative ContentPoem: Who is YouDee? (Satire)

BY SHAYNA DEMICK
Opinion Columnist




Who is YouDee?

YouDee is you,

YouDee is me,

YouDee put celery 

In a CPR dummy.

Look and see! 

YouDee is weird,

YouDee is sus,

I hope YouDee isn’t one of us. 

How old is YouDee?

Are they a crusty old man?

A sexy jock? 

The hunk of the flock?! 

Maybe YouDee is Joe Biden?

Dennis Assanis? 

Your childhood best friend?

Your grocery clerk? 

Your pediatrician? 

Maybe YouDee is a dog.

After all, we’ve never heard them speak.

Really makes you think….

YouDee loves to dance, take pictures and get attention

YouDee and I are one and the same. 

Am I YouDee? 

I suppose there’s a little bit of YouDee in all of us.

That explains why I’ve been coughing up feathers recently.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.