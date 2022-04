Aidan Fraser/THE REVIEW

But there, in your chair, sits your cat, confused.

BY

Contributing Poet

You swore we would never get a cat.

I come home each night and I stare

At that hauntingly empty chair

Where you’d spent your last nights

after the cancer corroded your throat,

And your words were stolen by the stroke.

But you’d always wave, and I’d smile

But I wouldn’t know what to say.

Now my brain floods with all the words

I wish I had said, and the things I should’ve done.

But there, in your chair, sits your cat, confused,

I hope you know she’s still waiting for you.