“Power to the Poet” preview: SDI strives to take an intersectional approach to Black History Month

BY JORDANNA GARLAND

Staff Reporter

As students get settled into the spring semester on campus, Student Diversity & Inclusion (SDI) is kicking off Black History Month on campus through poetry centering on the Black experience.

On Feb. 8, in honor of Black History Month, SDI along with the University Student Centers will be hosting a poetry event entitled “Power to the Poet: Reclaiming Black Stories through Poetry.” The poetry night will feature free food, student poets and keynote speaker Ebony Stewart in Perkins West Lounge from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

Stewart, an international touring poet, writer and performing artist, focuses on many different topics relating to marginalized communities in her poetry. Her works often speak to the Black experience, gender and sexuality, womanhood and queer-positivity.

Interim director of SDI, Rachel Garcia, said that having Stewart, a Black and queer poet perform at the university provides representation for students who identify with those two communities. Additionally, students who do not identify with being a person of color or being queer might be able to learn about Black and queer experiences from Stewart’s poetry.

“One of the things that we’re trying to be really intentional about for all of our heritage months is being really intersectional,” Garcia said. “So bringing in a Black, queer poet, right, should just be able to bring some more visibility to certain identities, because I think we just need more of that.”

According to Stewart’s website, the Woman of the World Poetry Slam Champion has performed in over 200 colleges and universities across the nation. In her poetry, Stewart hopes to remove shame and encourage dialogue in her performances through her relatability.

In addition to being a spoken word poet, Stewart is also a playwright and author.

“Hunger and Ocean,” her one-woman show, has earned B. Iden Payne Awards and the David Mark Cohen New Play Award, both of which recognize outstanding theatrical productions.

Before the performance from the keynote poet, student poets are welcome to share their own poetry about the Black experience. Garcia said that this opportunity to allow students to share their writing may inspire them to see a future in spoken word poetry.

“We want to hear our student poets too,” Garcia said. “I think students also being able to hone their voices at events like this, and also see the possibilities of what they can do is super important too.”

“Power to the Poet” is not the only event that SDI is hosting to celebrate Black History Month. The organization is also having a book giveaway, a cooking event relevant to the Black diaspora, a coffee event and discussions for any students at the university.

“I think a lot of times during Black History Month, it can get overshadowed by … just focusing on… Black experiences of folks who were in the past,” assistant director of SDI, Aliyah Nelson said. “We really want to highlight the Black experience today and what that looks like, because we know that Black history is happening today.”