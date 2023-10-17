President Assanis releases two statements regarding Israel-Hamas war

BY KONNER METZ

Editor-In-Chief

As universities around the world reckon with heightened tensions and how to respond to concerned students and faculty, university President Dennis Assanis released two statements last week regarding the Israel-Hamas war that has killed thousands of people in both Israel and the Gaza Strip.

His first statement came on Oct. 11, titled “Ending Violence, Supporting Peace.”

“The past few days have left me — and all of us — shocked and deeply disturbed by the horrific attack by Hamas on Israel and the subsequent, escalating violence occurring in Gaza and Israel,” Assanis wrote. “On behalf of the University of Delaware, I want to express that our thoughts and our hearts are with the innocent victims, some of whom are family members and friends of those in our community.”

He confirmed that no university members are “participating in university-affiliated programs in these regions at this time.”

The email to university community members made no mention of the Jewish community at the university or the Jewish population in Israel that suffered mass tragedy when Hamas launched attacks on Israeli towns on Oct. 7.

David Blacker, an education and legal studies professor at the university, wrote a letter in response. Blacker, who is Jewish and has relatives living in Israel, said the Oct. 11 statement was “cowardly because of the delay in sending it and its generic tone that failed to identify the perpetrators and victims.”

“My first reaction was that it seemed minimizing of what’s going on,” Blacker said in an interview with The Review. “It’s sort of an attempt to distance what’s happening.”

Other faculty members and students shared input as well, with some calling for a stronger university response.

Assanis released another statement the next day, addressing these concerns.

“I want to be sure that our position is very clear: We at the University of Delaware unequivocally condemn the horrific attacks by Hamas terrorists upon Israel that have shaken the world,” Assanis wrote. “The atrocities of crime, abduction, hostage-taking and mass murder targeted against Jewish civilians will forever remain a stain on human history.”

Blacker and other professors expressed appreciation for the follow-up email from Assanis.

“After that second letter, it means something that Jewish students and faculty kind of feel like UD has their back,” Blacker said. “It just feels better to think that you’re actually kind of acknowledged and welcomed as part of the overall community.

“I would take responsiveness in a leader over perfection anytime. And I feel like he was responsive and I think that’s really good.”

Assanis also expressed sentiments regarding innocent Palestinians, writing that “we should not equate the terrorist group Hamas with innocent Palestinian, Muslim and Arab people.”

UD Hillel held a vigil Thursday night in support of Israel. The university’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter also held a general body meeting last Thursday to discuss the recent events.

Many campuses across the nation have had student group protests turn heated, along with controversies regarding administration reactions to the war.

At Harvard University, administration has come under heavy criticism for staying silent after a letter signed by student groups held “the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” according to The New York Times. Then, the names of students whose organizations signed the statement were posted online and displayed on a billboard truck in a string of doxxing.

Meanwhile, the University of Washington saw a heated dispute during a pro-Palestine protest last week, FOX 13 Seattle reported.

The university’s Biden Institute is hosting a conversation open to the public Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. with adjunct faculty member Kamran Bokhari titled “The History of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.” Students can register for the event, which is held in the Trabant Theater.