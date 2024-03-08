Previewing the 96th Academy Awards

BY ALEX LAVINSON

Staff Writer

If anything, the Academy Awards are an opportunity for artists to gain positive recognition for their outstanding cinematic achievements. It’s a show that’s about supporting the creation of ideas and spreading positivity. So, of course, it causes the internet to throw a temper tantrum every year.

The Oscars are a fun awards show that isn’t worth getting upset over. If you’re going to complain about it, simply don’t watch it. In my opinion, there are no undeserving parties.

Regardless, I’m here to share my votes for the most deserving, predictions for the most likely to win and picks for the biggest snubs (not necessarily the most shocking ones, but the films and people I would’ve nominated) in numerous categories.

Best Adapted Screenplay

My vote: “Oppenheimer”

My prediction: “American Fiction”

Should’ve been nominated: “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Best Original Screenplay

My vote: “Anatomy of a Fall”

My prediction: “Anatomy of a Fall”

Should’ve been nominated: “The Iron Claw”

Best Supporting Actor

My vote: Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

My prediction: Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)

Should’ve been nominated: Charles Melton (“May December”)

Robert Downey Jr. will almost certainly accept his very first Oscar this year. His work in “Oppenheimer” is remarkable and more than worthy of such prestigious praise, as is his entire career.

Sadly, this means that Ryan Gosling will still be Oscar-less. Gosling’s hilarious work in “Barbie” earned my vote, even against Downey Jr.’s restrained yet biting portrayal of Lewis Strauss. But still, I’m glad that one of the two will be awarded, given they have each handed in consistently brilliant performances across decades.

Best Supporting Actress

My vote: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)

My prediction: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)

Should’ve been nominated: Rachel McAdams (“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”)

Unlike last year’s absolute coin toss of a category, this year’s supporting actress winner is a certified lock. Da’Vine Joy Randolph has won all four major precursors and will take home an Oscar when the time comes.

Randolph has been the favorite for this award since “The Holdovers” hit its first big screen at the Telluride Film Festival, and she’s only gained momentum with time. Her performance in the film is heartbreaking and genuine. Its soulfulness and humanity cannot be understated.

Best Actor

My vote: Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)

My prediction: Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

Should’ve been nominated: Joaquin Phoenix (“Beau Is Afraid”)

This is a category full of Oscar-less veterans: from the always-nominated Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”) to the typically-supporting-but-always-great Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”) and Colman Domingo (“Rustin”). However, the race is almost certainly between Paul Giamatti and Cillian Murphy, both equally deserving.

With Murphy winning both a BAFTA and SAG award, it’s likely that he will continue his streak with an Oscar. However, I wouldn’t count Giamatti out just yet, as his performance is just as impressive and beloved.

Best Actress

My vote: Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)

My prediction: Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Should’ve been nominated: Greta Lee (“Past Lives”)

This is one of the most frustrating categories, considering all of the performances that could’ve been nominated, yet weren’t. It was a stacked year for lead actresses, which sadly meant no Margot Robbie (“Barbie”) and Greta Lee – two of the best performances of the year. However, calling any of the five nominated performances unworthy would be foolish.

Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”) and Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”) are so great in their respective movies that it pains me that they’re unlikely to win anything. At the end of the day, this is a tight race between Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone.

While Stone is my pick, Gladstone is hot off of an SAG Awards victory. I can easily see it going either way. However, I’m sensing a last-minute Gladstone surge considering Stone already won an Oscar for “La La Land” (2016).

Best Director

My vote: Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

My prediction: Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Should’ve been nominated: Celine Song (“Past Lives”)

If you haven’t already picked up on it, this year’s Academy Awards is looking to be rather foreseeable. Christopher Nolan is as close to a lock for Best Director as there’s been in years. To the Academy, “Oppenheimer” is his masterpiece. And, although I’m hesitant to agree with that statement, I do think it’s about time the man wins an Oscar.

If Nolan weren’t here, I’d be tempted to give the award to Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”), another one of my favorite filmmakers who major organizations have scarcely rewarded. And, if I could throw a bone to a non-nominee, it would be Celine Song, who, as a first-time director, crafted one of the most emotionally potent films of 2023.

Best Picture

My vote: “Past Lives”

My prediction: “Oppenheimer”

Should’ve been nominated: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Nolan winning director likely means “Oppenheimer” winning picture, probably to no one’s surprise. It was nothing short of an awards season sweep for the film, which is slated to go down as the highest-grossing Best Picture winner since “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003).

And what can I say? It’s deserving. I have no complaints about “Oppenheimer” winning Best Picture, as it is one of my favorite movies of 2023 and transcends the biopic genre completely. However, given a chance to vote for the winner, I would choose “Past Lives.”

“Past Lives” moved me to tears mercilessly, like few films have before. It’s a genuine film about humanity and love, and its thematic maturity is completely unmatched.

All in all, this is one of the best Oscar lineups ever. This year marks a rare instance in which I can say that I liked every movie nominated for Best Picture. Props to the Academy for selecting such a strong cast of films.