Quitting: the lost art of choosing yourself

BY PERCY ALLEN III

Staff Reporter

I still recall my glazed eyes lazily peering into the sea of fans. My wrists were achy from hours of rehearsal, and the music coming from my saxophone sounded like a dull buzz to my lifeless ears.

Though my passion for musicianship died long ago, the obligation that I felt to perform filled the void perfectly. So perform I did.

Every rehearsal, every football game, every exhibition, my mind was seemingly only capable of begging for them to end. I would look at the joy my bandmates got out of performing, wishing that I could one day share it with them.

I would strategize daily how to make marching band work for me. If only I could change my attitude, or practice more, or convince myself that I was having fun, then surely I’d be able to love performing music. With each attempt to rekindle my love of marching band my enjoyment continued to tank, and others began to take notice. At each practice, I’d be met with friends checking in on my mental health; my mask began to slip.

Faking my love for marching band completely reconstructed my personality. I kept to myself, I’d be irritable and I made silly mistakes at rehearsals. I hated who I’d become on the field.

A new Percy took my place whenever I had to play my instrument. This Percy loved marching band and everyone in it and was insistent on proving it to both everyone and himself.

The truth, however, did not change.

As my condition deteriorated, the stress stopped going away when I put my saxophone in its case. I woke up fearful every night, knowing that each ticking hour meant I was closer to having to play again. I would dread going to class, knowing that I had no time to do homework because of rehearsal. My body and mind were begging me to listen to the truth that I had known for years: I was no longer a saxophonist.

Staring at the email I drafted months prior, I sat quietly in my room. I read it again and again and again, painstakingly crafting the perfect message.

Then, in a moment of bravery, I sent it.

“I quit.”

What emotions come to your mind upon hearing those words? Shame? Guilt? Inadequacy?

Quitting in our society is demonized in a way that few other actions are. We are programmed from a young age to never give up and told that doing so is reserved only for the lazy, the weak and the undetermined.

What are we to do when quitting is the only key to our happiness? What are we to do when we are trapped in an unfulfilling major? What are we to do when we are stuck in dysfunctional relationships? What are we to do when we are drained by a career we hate?

We are faced with the decision of being overcome by grief or further succumbing to desperation for a sense of fulfillment that will never come. With both options equally painful, it is easy to err on the side of inaction.

But why? Who can we become once unshackled from the chains of expectations?

No amount of pressure will keep me from listening to my truth. It cannot be run from, nor can it be ignored. It is faster than you, and it is too loud to be silenced.

Quitting marching band has deconstructed the myth that surrendering to the truth makes me weak. Accepting that I no longer wished to be a musician taught me to validate my inner voice and its wishes.

There are many days when I see my friends’ smiling faces and wince at the thought of not seeing them every week, some of them ever again. The harrowing emptiness that comes with being free during football season fills me with a sense of hollow relief.

However, though I am empty, I am myself; the version of band that I loved only exists in fantasy. The void in my life is slowly being filled with what I love unconditionally — by what replenishes my being rather than takes from it.



We are only given one life. Why choose to waste it doing something that your heart does not yearn for? Choosing happiness may result in the disappointment of others: loved ones, coaches, mentors.

But wouldn’t the real tragedy be leading a life where you’re disappointed in yourself?