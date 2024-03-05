Railroad maintenance to cause delays and detours on university roads, including North College Avenue 

KONNER METZ

Editor-in-Chief

Students and members of the university community traveling by car or foot will have their commutes delayed and detoured by a listing of road closures in early March.

CSX Transportation will perform maintenance on the Philadelphia Subdivision, a freight train line bisecting Newark with level crossings at West Main Street, New London Road and North College Avenue.

Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C.R. McLeod said that CSX will replace the railroad crossties. Thus, 10 feet of roadway on each side of the track will have to be excavated and repaired.

McLeod said that this maintenance should create a smoother ride across the track.

Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW

UDPD announced that railroad crossing maintenance will require two separate instances of road closures.

The stretch of North College Avenue between West Main Street and Cleveland Avenue will be closed from March 4 at 5 a.m. to March 8 at 10 p.m .

This stretch includes access to the Carpenter Sports Building parking lot and businesses such as Domino’s Pizza and Drip Cafe.

Courtesy of UDPD and DelDOT

March 4-8 vehicle and pedestrian detours

Southbound vehicles: North College Avenue to West Cleveland Avenue, to North Hillside Road, to West Main Street and to South Main Street

Northbound vehicles: North College Avenue to West Main Street, to New London Road, to West Cleveland Avenue and to North College Avenue

Southbound pedestrians: North College Avenue to West Cleveland Avenue, to New London Road, to West Main Street and to North College Avenue

Northbound pedestrians: North College Avenue to West Main Street, to New London Road, to West Cleveland Avenue and to North College Avenue

From March 11 at 5 a.m. to March 15 at 10 p.m., the railroad maintenance will shift to a new location, closing parts of New London Road and West Main Street next to the Deer Park Tavern. Vehicles approaching the end of Main Street will be forced to take a left onto South Main Street with the rest of the fork closed for the work.

Courtesy of UDPD and DelDOT

March 11-15 vehicle detours

Northbound New London Road: Westbound on West Main Street to South Main Street, to Apple Road, to Hillside Road and to New London Road

Northbound West Main Street: Westbound on West Main Street, to South Main Street, to Apple Road, to Hillside Road and to West Main Street

Southbound West Main Street: Southbound on West Main Street, to Hillside Road, to Apple Road and to South Main Street