Review: A taste of Comma Cafe

BY BETH WOJCIECHOWSKI

Website Manager

For students at the university, the many eateries on Main Street represent an escape from the monotony that can be the on-campus dining experience. Many cult favorites include Klondike Kates, Taverna and Deer Park. Each of these restaurants are so popular that they have specific Parent and Family Weekend menus just to accommodate the sheer number of reservations.

However, new restaurants are often popping up on Main Street. Though these spots may go unnoticed at first glance, enough people eventually walk by and wonder if they are missing out on an undiscovered gem.

One example of such a gem is located in a small little square building next door to Insomnia Cookies, another eatery cherished by locals. Having opened at the beginning of December 2021, Comma Cafe is one of Main Street’s newer additions and so far seems to be relatively unknown among the majority of the students.

Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW

After walking by it enough times, I decided to see for myself what Comma Cafe had to offer.

I was greeted by a sign outside that outlined some of the more popular items on the menu. Once I got inside, I was surprised by the number of empty chairs, but it was a particularly cold day and it made sense that only a brave few had ventured beyond their apartments or dorm rooms. My first impression was that it would make a great place to study because of the calm and quiet atmosphere.

As I made my way up to place my order, I checked the menu which was conveniently displayed on a screen behind the counter. There was an almost overwhelming variety of boba tea options. After a couple of minutes of internal dialogue, I decided on mango green tea with regular boba. Next, I moved on to the food, which consisted of many different popular Japanese dishes. Some of these options are shrimp tempura, edamame, gyoza and many different bento boxes. Not being very familiar with Japanese food, I went for gyoza (which was something I knew I would like).

Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW

After placing my order, I chose a table near the window and sat down to finish some homework while I waited and within five or so minutes my order was sitting in front of me. I went for the boba first, which had a nearly perfect mango flavor, and I was pleasantly surprised by the actual pieces of mango floating in the drink. The gyoza was perfectly warm and crunchy. I also thought the price point for my order was very affordable for a college student, which was another bonus. The gyoza was $5.50 and the boba came to $4.75, making the total just over $10.

Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW

Even after I had finished my food, I decided to stay and continue to study for a while longer just because of the lack of distractions and my surprising ability to focus. I left Comma Cafe very satisfied not only with my culinary experience, but with a headstart on my work for the week.

I will be coming back to get a bit more outside my food comfort zone and try something new next time. I hope that Comma Cafe becomes a new community favorite on Main Street, because it certainly has what it takes.