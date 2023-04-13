Review: Bloom pre-workout powder

BY SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

I don’t work out (in the traditional sense, at least). I never claimed to work out. However, I have recently decided to purchase Bloom’s high-energy pre-workout. While the “pre-workout” part of the product name implies that there is a workout occurring after consumption of the said product, I consider life to be a workout, so my purchase is justified.

The purchase of the pre-workout was fully unplanned. I was visiting my friend in Boston and saw a lilac container of Bloom high-energy pre-workout on her countertop. I immediately told my friend, “Pre-workout is bad for you, Maria!” However, I proceeded to purchase the same product less than five minutes later. I am a hypocrite, but I am aware of it, so I believe it is acceptable. At least, I’ve made the executive decision that it is.

You might be wondering how a pre-workout critic became a pre-workout consumer. The short answer to that question is caffeine. I LOVE caffeine – it flows through my veins 24/7. I judged people who drank pre-workout because I thought it was unhealthy, and I’m not qualified to argue that it isn’t. However, I am a frequent consumer of Red Bull and Monster Energy, which are essentially consumable battery acids. At least pre-workout promotes fitness; Monster Energy and Redbull promote mania. I speak from experience.

I have yet to do the traditional working out that the term ‘pre-workout’ implies, but I do train for figure skating, so I can justify drinking pre-workout every time I skate. It’s worth noting that I’m a big fan of the placebo effect, simply because I never want to accept that I wasted my money on a product that was merely a gimmick. With that said, I feel like the pre-workout was more than a placebo. I felt revived and unstoppable after finishing 18 ounces of my delicious pre-workout mixture.

The first thing that I liked about the pre-workout was the taste (I had the strawberry mango flavor). It was not too sweet, but it was sweet enough to be absolutely delicious. My two roommates also found the pre-workout to be scrumptious. The second thing that I liked about the pre-workout was how smoothly it mixed.

The most difficult part of drinking pre-workout was finishing all of it before I started skating – you’re supposed to finish it 15 minutes before your workout. After many uses, I have concluded that the pre-workout was most effective when I followed those instructions (who knew that companies knew how to best use their products?!). Normally, when I skate in the morning, my lungs feel stiff and my muscles feel heavy. I’ve noticed significant improvements in my endurance, lung capacity and mind-muscle connection since starting to drink pre-workout. My skating programs have felt less exhausting, and my performance quality has improved as a result.

Recently, I’ve been waking up 15 minutes before I need to leave for skating. That means that I don’t have time to eat breakfast or drink coffee at home. However, I dislike bringing coffee to the rink because it feels illegal to drink a hot beverage on an ice rink– I’m not sure why. Instead, I’ve been grabbing my breakfast and dumping a scoop of my pre-workout in my water before running out the door. This morning routine has been extremely time-efficient and has allowed me to continue my habit of waking up later than intended but still being at the rink on time.

I have to say that pre-workout is not for everyone. Individuals that are sensitive to caffeine and react poorly to energy drinks should not drink pre-workout, according to MedicalNewsToday. I would suggest only using half a scoop of pre-workout unless absolutely necessary because I’ve noticed that regularly drinking a full scoop has made my emotions more heightened than usual. If you don’t fully burn off the caffeine, it will potentially leave you feeling jittery for a while after exercising, according to Healthline.

Overall, I have enjoyed drinking pre-workout. Bloom is marketed as safer than most popular pre-workout brands due to its “natural ingredients.” I would definitely recommend this product to high-intensity exercisers and athletes. Drinking pre-workout without exercising is definitely a risk I won’t condone taking, but I respect anyone who is brave enough to attempt it. For my own sanity (and emotional stability), I will likely opt for the regular pre-workout instead of the high-energy when repurchasing. For all the caffeine lovers and exercise lovers out there, I wish you a successful pre-workout!