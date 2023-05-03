Revisiting Delaware’s loss in the Liberty Bell Classic

BY

Development Reporter

The University of Delaware Blue Hens took on Rider University in the Liberty Bell Classic (LBC) championship under the lights at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on April 18.

On the mound, the matchup featured Delaware sophomore lefty Carter Welch versus freshman righty PJ Craig for Rider.

It was a tough trip to Philadelphia, though, as the Hens fell 8-3. On a night in which Delaware had to go to the bullpen early and often, the offensive side struggled to string together hits and drive in runs.

Delaware could not muster enough offense, as it left the bases loaded three times and struggled to get on base consistently. It also had problems on the mound as it gave up 13 hits, many of which were not strong contact but just enough to drop in or get through a hole.

Welch was tagged with the loss while Craig was able to come away with the win.

The Hens beat Lafayette, 19-3, on April 4 to punch their ticket to the LBC championship.

Earlier this season, the Hens took on Rider in a series back in Newark in early March. Delaware dropped the first two games of the series but captured the final game to avoid getting swept.

Delaware was coming off a five-game winning streak this time around, looking to stay hot and clinch a huge win in the LBC championship.

In the top of the first inning, Rider jumped out to an early lead with three runs on four hits, thanks to a double by junior catcher Brian Skettini, collecting two RBI. He was knocked in by senior right fielder Brendan O’Donnell.

In the top of the second, Rider chased Welch out of the game on a single by designated hitter Socrates Bardatsos, knocking in second baseman John Volpe to take a 4-0 lead. In the reliever duties out of the bullpen, Delaware brought in redshirt junior Jack DiLeo.

For the Hens to start the top of the third inning, redshirt freshman righty Christian Colmery came in to stop the bleeding, recording three outs in three at-bats.

In the bottom of the third inning, sophomore right fielder Aidan Kane became Delaware’s first baserunner of the game, drawing a walk. Craig then walked two more runners in a row. The Blue Hens left the bases loaded, though, as Craig was able to find his way out of a jam.

Junior right-handed pitcher Wyatt Nelson made an appearance to start the fourth inning. This was the fourth pitcher in as many innings for the Hens.

During the bottom of the fourth, the Blue Hens got their first two hits from redshirt junior designated hitter Bryce Greenly and redshirt junior first baseman Josearmando Diaz to break up the no-hitter. Delaware loaded the bases for a second straight inning, where junior catcher Tyler Leach would drive in Delaware’s first run with an error by Rider. The Hens came away from the inning with the one run, closing the gap to 4-1.

Redshirt junior Chris Grome made an appearance in the fifth inning for Delaware. Grome got through the fifth and the sixth frames with no trouble.

Rider finally made its first pitching change in the bottom of the sixth. Craig finished with five innings pitched, three hits given up and one earned run allowed.

Many players throughout the game made solid contact through seven innings, but the ball died due to the heavy winds blowing throughout the stadium.

In the bottom of the seventh, Delaware loaded the bases again after a Greenly walk as it tried to cut the lead down. However, the Hens left the bases loaded yet again.

As Rider tried to maintain a four-run lead, senior Alec Sachais came in, but only lasted two-thirds of an inning in giving up two baserunners. Then, graduate righty Danny Kirwin came in and got Rider out of the jam.

To lead off the top of the ninth, Volpe roped a triple off redshirt junior Owen Margolis. Volpe then reached home on a bloop hit by senior left fielder Scott Shaw. Margolis was chased after a double from senior Luke Lesch, which scored Shaw.

In relief for Margolis came right-handed pitcher Kevin Williams. His wild pitch allowed Bardatsos to score. Rider would end the inning with an 8-1 lead.

In the Blue Hens’ last chance in the bottom of the ninth, redshirt senior Dan Covino walked up to the plate as he was introduced by legendary Philadelphia Phillies public address announcer Dan Baker. Covino drew a walk, hoping to kickstart the rally.

Delaware then loaded the bases with no outs, at which time redshirt freshman Owen Petrich was able to get an RBI. Redshirt junior Jake Dunion then drove in a third run but was thrown out at first, recording the second out of the inning.

Delaware, down to its last out, relied on redshirt sophomore Gabe Dermott at the plate, but he went down swinging as Rider took home the Liberty Bell Classic championship.

It marked a disappointing loss for the Hens, as they have now dropped the Liberty Bell Classic championship two years in a row, first to Villanova in 2022. Since April’s LBC loss, the Hens have been sliding, losing five of their last six contests to drop to 21-23 overall and 10-11 in conference play.