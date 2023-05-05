RSO leadership reflects on their experiences with the Division of Student Life 

BY

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated from the original version that was published in print on April 18.

The Division of Student Life is the primary contact between students and the university when students wish to plan and hold events on campus. Over 400 registered student organizations (RSOs) on campus all go through the division’s various units in order to plan and conduct student programming.

According to the division’s mission, vision and values, it is committed to advancing equity and inclusion, deepening student learning and holistic development by amplifying student voices, deepening collaboration and leading with integrity and respect. It also strives to be “a learning organization characterized by critical thinking, reflection, curiosity, generating knowledge and taking risks.”

However, some student sentiments tell a different story about the division’s emphasis on amplifying student voices and leading with integrity. Megan Fuglestad has been the president of the Wesley Foundation, a faith-based organization on campus, for three years, and has seen the ins and outs of managing an RSO.

“I think they sometimes forget that managing an RSO is not my day job,” Fuglestad said. “I am just doing this because I care about this club, and I care about the people in it and I am having fun. It’s their day job to manage.”

One particular unit that the Division of Student Life oversees is Fraternity and Sorority Leadership & Learning (FSLL).

Anne Glowacki, a senior in and the former initiate advisor of the university’s chapter of Phi Sigma Pi, the national honors fraternity, reflected on her positive and negative experiences with FSLL.

One problem Glowacki recalled was reserving rooms for meetings for a specific amount of time.

“We didn’t know that we were going to be actually kicked out of the building by that time,” Glowacki said of the difficulty in scheduling RSO meetings at later times.

She mentioned that there was an additional form to get a room for later at night, but “you don’t know when they’re going to get back to you because it does take a little while sometimes.”

According to Glowacki, previous Phi Sigma Pi leadership has faced similar challenges, wherein the organization did not know where an event would be located until less than a week before. She presumes this to be the result of only having one person going through FSLL-related reservation request forms.

On the other hand, Glowacki identifies “the one good thing” about working with the division as being able to configure the room the way they needed it, particularly for a specific event.

Logan Whitesel, junior materials science and engineering major and president of Phi Sigma Pi, has been in the fraternity for two years.

Whitesel reflected on the mandatory day-long FSLL training that “did not seem to be helpful” because it was mainly focused on skills inventory and risk management.

“I would like for actual training as president on how to run meetings effectively and how to effectively work with FSLL,” Whitesel said.

Alex Keen, associate director of RSOs, mentioned the office’s plans to roll out optional pieces of training that cover more niche aspects of leadership. Overall though, the belief that Keen described is that new and old leaders are responsible for filling in the blanks for one another.

Whitesel found the de-escalation training on signs of domestic violence to be informative. However, he has mixed feelings about his overall experiences working with the Division of Student Life as a student leader.

“I feel like FSLL is just there to tell me right or wrong,” Whitesel said. “I feel like I’m not super supported by them.”

These views from Whitesel’s first semester as president of his RSO are echoed by Fuglestad after her three years as president of her RSO.

“The office is presented as an obstacle that needs to be surmounted before we can actually get on with the things that our RSO wants to do,” Fuglestad said. “I’ve never felt like this was an office for support.”

Keen describes the university’s role as support for the primarily “student-driven” efforts, citing there is only so much the office can do.

Both Fuglestad and Whitesel agree that consistency in terms of rules and open and clear communication would help them feel more supported as leaders of RSOs on campus.

“Just some understanding and compassion that this isn’t my full-time job and that I am just a student trying my best,” Fuglestad said.