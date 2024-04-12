Satire: Delusion is unfounded confidence

SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

I love being delusional. Delusional thinking is the secret to my confidence. It’s only problematic to be delusional if the delusions don’t come true. Mine do, though. I’ve decided I’m capable of unrealistic things, and I’ll remain affirmed in that decision until I’m proven wrong. Since I’ve been fairly successful in making my delusions come true, I refuse to change my mindset.

I’ve learned over the past few years that life is a choose-your-own adventure. With that in mind, I’ve written down and spoken aloud everything I want to accomplish, repeating affirmations until they become reality. I don’t care how silly the affirmations sound, because no one will be able to laugh at me when I actualize all of my delusions.

Some people manifest because it boosts confidence, but I manifest because I believe it works. A few years ago, I did a skating test that I was determined to pass. I wrote down affirmations for many days and visualized exactly how it would happen. I failed the same test a few months earlier, but had since drastically improved my skating. When I visualized myself doing the test again, I imagined the judges approaching me after the test and telling me that I looked like an entirely different skater and had greatly improved.

It’s important to understand that judges don’t talk to skaters. They stay behind the rink boards and give you a menacing glare while jotting down notes. But, remember, I’m delusional. I believed my skating was so powerful that I would get these folks to change their ways. And I did. The person who delivers scores to the skaters came up to me after my test (which I passed with flying colors) and told me that the judges wanted me to know that they were very impressed and that my skating had improved so much.

One of my favorite delusions is when I decided someone that I’d barely spoken to was going to become my best friend. They’re a bit of a micro-celebrity, and I thought they were super cool and talented. While I was initially much more of a groupie than a friend, that didn’t stop me from deciding that we would become besties. When I first got their number, I put them in my phone as “bestie” before their name (I am crazy, but I am free). As I like to say: “Dress for the job you want!”

While I was merely joking at the time, the sentiments were genuine. Eventually, it wouldn’t be a joke. I was sure of it. This was about a year ago. Now, we hang out and text all the time. I’m constantly receiving unprompted life updates. They also regularly post pictures of me on their Instagram. You attract what you put out, I’m telling you! I firmly believe we became close friends because I’m delusional (I hope they aren’t reading this right now).

One thing I’ve loved doing lately is direct messaging skaters on Instagram and deciding they’ll be my best friends or fall in love with me. They have no reason to notice my message or respond, but why wouldn’t they? I’m great!

My favorite skater responded to my Instagram story not long ago, so I’m still riding that high, convinced that anything is possible. I was hoping that her message would lead to marriage, but I was unfortunately left on read after responding. I took her at least opening my message as a win and moved onward with pride (mostly). I’m meeting her soon, though, so anything is possible (she’s in a relationship).

My most valuable delusion is about graduate school. I’ve convinced myself I’ll go to Harvard, Cornell or Massachusetts Institute of Technology (I don’t have a 4.0 GPA). They want me and think about me all the time, I’m sure of it. I believe I’m going to big places, which are not out of reach if I say they aren’t. Anyone skeptical of my graduate school plans is merely a hater and will be ignored.

I’ll be sure to update you all on this decision, but my track record makes me confident that I’ll have nothing but good news to report.

Stay delusional, everyone.

Side note: If the friend I manifested reads this article, this isn’t about you (it is). “Satire” is in the title for a reason (it’s to spare my reputation). Please don’t get a restraining order.