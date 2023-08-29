Satire: How I Hengineered my way out of a fly infestation

BY SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Recently, a tragedy struck my apartment when my roommate Amanda and I experienced a sudden fly infestation. It was truly devastating (and disgusting). Despite how terrible it was, it did force me to solve a problem with a modern invention, a feat that Hengineers get praised for. I guess that … kind of makes me a Hengineer? I’d say so, and that’s all that matters.

You might be wondering what horrific living conditions led to this fly tragedy, and I’m here to defend my case: I have a cat. This should tell you all you need to know, but I will elaborate nonetheless.

My cat, Rugelach, uses a litter box, which I clean out regularly because I am a responsible cat owner. I use a seemingly sealed trash can to contain my cat’s waste, which gets emptied when full. However, it was far from full when the flies decided to call this trash can home without my knowledge. In the heat of summer, flies love to be menaces to society.

However, whether or not this was the cause of the fly infestation is unknown, as there were also flies congregating in my kitchen rather than in my bedroom, where the litter box and trash can are located. The real question I was left asking is what came first, the chicken or the egg – only both the chicken and egg are my cat’s waste, but in different places. This may have been due to another potential source of flies that was not located in my room.

Rugelach, for unknown reasons, occasionally uses the apartment floor as her litter box. I ought to believe that she is protesting my frequent absence from the apartment in a very smelly, messy fashion. In front of my eyes, she urinated on a tote bag that I was going to use for a trip to Boston. I took that as her telling me to stop going on adventures every weekend.

That was also the tote bag I brought to my girlfriend’s apartment, where I spend the night several times a week. That, too, may be a source of frustration for my cat. To that I say, “Homophobia is a disease. Get better soon, my love.” Also, how else am I supposed to dodge my summer depression? By practicing self-care in my own home rather than running away from my problems? Nonsense!

I digress. The point of my tangent is to say that Rugelach secretly protested in my former roommate Sarah’s vacant bedroom – we have a three-bedroom apartment – on my basket of clothes in the closet, I might add. Maybe she was mad that I was using closet space that wasn’t rightfully mine; it certainly does feel personal that she defecated on my pile of sweatpants as opposed to the floor.

Amanda and I were thrown for a loop when the flies first began propagating. We were fully oblivious to Rugelach’s protests, so it seemed that the flies were calling our apartment home just because they could. Fortunately, Amanda discovered Rugelach’s act of defiance, which had attracted quite a few flies. We rejoiced at this news, thinking it was the beginning of the end. Spoiler alert – it was not.

Before leaving to go to Boston for a weekend, Amanda and I evaluated the fly situation. There were no more than 10 flies distributed throughout the apartment. This was partially thanks to a sticky UV light that Amanda plugged into the wall in an attempt to extinguish some of the menace flies. While 10 is not a great number, it could have been worse. In fact, it did get worse.

When we returned from Boston, it felt as if there were 30 flies in the apartment. While I didn’t do a headcount for my own sanity, there had to be at least 30 flies when I opened my litter box trash can to find MAGGOTS. Gasp. So many of them.

After having blamed my cat’s “accidents” for the fly infestation, I was very embarrassed to find out that my trash can neglect was more likely the reason for the infestation, or at least the reason for its worsening. I decided I didn’t need a trash can anyways and threw that atrocity into the dumpster.

Assuming that the source of the flies had been fully eliminated, I initiated my operation to wipe out the flies once and for all. I contemplated buying an electric fly swatter but concluded that I am better than an electric fly swatter (I am delusional).

Instead of this fly swatter, I utilized my embarrassment-turned-bloodlust, spatulas and symposium research poster to exterminate these flies. I used something ordinary to do the extraordinary and successfully become the ultimate fly swatter. If that’s not Hengineering, then I don’t know what is! That evening, I went bonkers on those flies, becoming the modern feminist I always hoped I would be.

The flies landed on my lesbian pride flag, so I knew it was war. With much yelling, cursing, sprinting and leaping, along with aimless smacking and throwing of spatulas, I eliminated half of the flies. That’s what being an honorary Hengineer is truly about: quirky but life-changing creations. The symposium poster was the real innovation with my weaponry – the flies stayed close to the ceiling, and this poster allowed me to end their lives by smashing it into the ceiling. In the following days, I eliminated many more flies. It was a beautiful development.

In the next week, more flies faced their inevitable end on the UV light and my daunting spatulas. I am happy to say that the flies are finally gone. Thanks to my vengeance, Hengineer-like wit and my roommate’s dad’s credit card, my apartment has beat the fly infestation! Despite being vegan, I have learned that I do enjoy exterminating insect intruders in my apartment. I’m basically Bob Duncan from “Good Luck Charlie.” I hope my journey will inspire other modern feminists out there to Hengineer their own household innovations and utilize my cautionary tale to stay clear of their own fly infestations.