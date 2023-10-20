Satire: Mercury in retrograde is a real thing

BY SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Mercury: you all know it (at least I’d hope so). But are you aware of the mischief it can stir up? Fellow romantics and astrologists might be. Mercury does this silly little thing where it “retrogrades,” meaning that it appears to be rotating backward. Astrologists believe that this backward rotation makes everything a little bit wonky, and I’ve recently felt inclined to agree with them.

Retrograde motion is an optical illusion that comes about when the Earth is passed by other planets orbiting the sun. While this phenomenon can be seen with numerous planets, it’s most frequent with Mercury. It takes Mercury 88 days to complete orbit, while it takes Earth 365 days, causing Mercury to lap Earth three or four times annually.



To astrologists, the planet of Mercury represents communication. They therefore believe that our communication retrogrades when the planet does. People might get into conflicts with their loved ones, miss their flights, text their exes, make poor decisions and did I mention text their exes? Yeah … a lot of astrologists say that Mercury makes people text their exes.

My ex broke up with me while Mercury was in retrograde. It came out of nowhere too, so it just had to have been Mercury messing with her brain. Right? Right?!

Back me up here. Please. Why would I acknowledge that there was a legitimate reason my relationship ended when I could attribute this occurrence to a very real astrological phenomenon? I see no problem with this logic.

To make this situation even more kooky, my ex texted me in an attempt to un-break up with me while Mercury was still in retrograde. Coincidence? I think not. You have to see where I’m coming from now. This situation is bonkers! You can’t tell me that breaking up with someone and then texting them two weeks later to say “Haha just kidding” isn’t a little bit silly.

My friend’s ex also texted her while Mercury was in retrograde, and I have another friend who knows six couples that broke up while Mercury was in retrograde. It’s supposed to be cuffing season, not breakup season, so there’s only one scientific explanation for this: Mercury.

As if that weren’t enough, on the second-to-last day of Mercury’s retrograde, I locked my keys in my apartment. While I understand that this is a very normal thing that happens to people, the circumstances of this event were a bit messier than the typical lock-out.

First of all, the lock-out occurred at 6:15 a.m. Secondly, my roommate and I were both locked out and had to be at the Fred Rust Ice Arena in 15 minutes for our mandatory figure skating team practice. It happened to be the one practice of the year where we take the team photos that go on our website. If we missed this practice and consequently weren’t in the group photos, were we even on the team? People say “pics or it didn’t happen” for a reason.

Immediately after being locked out, I called my apartment’s leasing office to get a locksmith. Unfortunately, I happened to lock myself out on a day the locksmith refused to help anyone before 9 a.m. (Mercury, is that you?). This meant that my roommate and I would have to Uber to team practice and I’d have to miss my 8 a.m. class.

While my roommate had her skate bag with her, my skates were locked in my car. Skates are somewhat essential for figure skating, so this was a bit of an issue. It meant that I was going to have to shuffle onto the ice for group photos in my sneakers (a famously illegal move) and hope that I didn’t slip and break my head open. I lived to tell the tale, so I guess Mercury wasn’t feeling too vindictive this time around.

I ended up having to miss my first two classes due to the time it took to walk to the leasing office and return to my apartment to claim my belongings. On the bright side, I did have a legitimate reason to skip class, which is hard to come by in college. So, thanks but no thanks, Mercury?

I encourage you to look back and ask yourself if anything strange happened to you from Aug. 23 to Sept. 14. If so, feel free to blame it on Mercury. You have my blessing. Maybe not your therapist’s blessing, but I’d argue that I’m just as credible as a therapist. Just be like me and disregard the things that your therapist says to you that you don’t like. You pay them to validate you; you shouldn’t have to tolerate any negative energy.

Additionally, stay wary this holiday season. The period between Dec. 13 and Jan. 1 is going to be a tumultuous time (Mercury is going to be doing its thing again). As if being with your relatives isn’t enough to stir up chaos, now you’ll have an optical illusion messing with your life too. Trust nobody, do nothing, say nothing. In fact, just cancel the holidays. It’s probably for the best. It’s better to be safe than sorry – and that’s a scientific fact.