Satire: My university president is a vampire

Bianka Heather/THE REVIEW

Dennis Assanis is a supernatural creature with an appetite for that sweet O-negative

About three things I am absolutely positive: first, that Dennis Assanis is a vampire. Second, there is a part of him, and I don’t know how dominant that part may be, that thirsts for the blood of university students. And third, that you will never hear from me again once this article is published.

I couldn’t tell you what initially prompted me to explore this possibility. I haven’t suffered through the Twilight movies in years and gave up on “The Vampire Diaries” as soon as the plot got complicated. I was never required to read the classic novel “Dracula,” and if someone had ordered me to do so I would have likely just pulled up SparkNotes.

And yet, once the idea entered my mind, I simply could not shake the instinct to investigate. So, here we are.

“But Wyatt,” you might ask. “Why would you think university President Assanis is a blood-sucking demon?”

To that I would reply: “why don’t you? Nevertheless, outlined below is my definitive evidence that Dennis Assanis is a supernatural creature with an appetite for that sweet O-negative.”

1) Undetermined Age and Date of Birth

The first stop on my hunt for evidence was, as always, Wikipedia. In case you were wondering, they do indeed have a page dedicated to Dennis. And yet … there is no age or birthday listed in his profile.

Any vampire-centric internet sleuth knows that the purported age and date of birth of the suspect are the most basic of data points, without which there can be no real investigation. After scouring the web, I discovered only a singular article that makes reference to the age of our university president.

According to the News Journal, Dennis Assanis was 56 years old in 2015. The real question is, how long had he been 56? My guess … a while.

As for the date of birth, my only source was an angry press release from the controversial “animal rights” group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), who apparently sent him a birthday gift on Feb. 9, 2020. The present was an anatomically correct model of a heart, as the group had called the university’s president “heartless” for allegedly allowing experimentation on rats.

It’s a good thing that this birthday present was only a model of a heart, otherwise PETA might be simply providing Dennis with a free meal. On the other hand, they might have spared an unsuspecting university student. Oh well.

2) Dennis in the Daylight

Consider this: how often do we actually witness Dennis in the daylight? I would say approximately once a year, at graduation. At such a huge and tremendous event, filled with excited students and emotional families, who is really paying attention to the university president?

Sure, he gives an address at commencement. But I think we’re underestimating how easy it is to hire a doppelganger in the 21st century. Other than graduation, the majority of events attended by Assanis are virtual, indoors or in the evening.

For example: the annual “Twilight Induction Ceremony.” The name alone is suspicious — perhaps a subtle reference to the aforementioned popular novels and movies? Even now, Dennis is probably laughing at our ignorance while guzzling some AB-positive.

The ceremony is also the perfect place to scout for new prey. Since it takes place during the evening, it allows Assanis to move about unencumbered by the sunlight — which may either burn him alive or make him sparkle. It’s hard to know for sure.

It’s highly doubtful that Dennis has to focus much on delivering his speech, considering he has said the exact same thing every single year for as long as I can remember. This gives him plenty of time to suss out the fresh meat.

3) The Missing Music Students

In 2016, a total of 184 students enrolled in the university’s School of Music. And yet, in 2020, only 44 of these students received Bachelor’s degrees in music. What could have caused this discrepancy?

Did these students switch majors? Or perhaps, did they transfer or even drop out? These possibilities seem incredibly unlikely compared to the alternative: that these students fell prey to the insatiable appetite of a vampiric university president.

You may be wondering what makes me so certain that Dennis hunts for music students in particular over, say, the finance and economics majors. To that I reply that this is simply a matter of convenience: after all, where does President Assanis live?

That’s right. The Wright House, which serves as the home of the university president, is located less than a block from the music campus. Furthermore, the remote location of these academic buildings makes it much easier to conceal vampire activity.

Of course, draining a few music students per year is hardly enough to sustain a healthy blood diet. My assumption is that Dennis has taken a page out of Edward Cullen’s book and feasts on campus squirrels the rest of the time. After all, who hasn’t noticed the strange behavior of these furry friends? Perhaps scurrying around and boldly snatching Chick-fil-A fries from unsuspecting diners outside of Trabant is simply a symptom of blood loss.

Not that I’m speaking from experience.

Conclusion

All in all, it seems quite obvious to me that Dennis Assanis is indeed a vampire. Whether or not I live to tell this tale is less certain, but one thing is for sure: I will be keeping a Hydro Flask of holy water on my bedside table until I graduate.