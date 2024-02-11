Satire: So you’re not alone this Valentine’s Day…

GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Do you have absolutely zero charm, eternal difficulty forming romantic relationships or just plain old bad luck? If so, chances are you’ve spent every Valentine’s Day prior to this year’s alone, locked in your room and eating out of a soon-to-be discounted heart-shaped box of chocolates. The chances of this description matching your lived experience rise significantly if you’re reading this article right now.

And yet, the fact that you’re reading this means something else as well. By some miracle, you’ve managed to confront your crush this year. Even more miraculously, they’ve agreed to be your Valentine and spend a Wednesday evening in your company. You actually, truly, won’t be alone this Valentine’s Day. (Just as the title suggests! Finally!)

Now, how do you not screw this up?

Well that’s where I come in, my friend. I’m something of a date-planning, gift-giving expert. When people see me on the street and shout my name, it’ll accidentally come out as “Cupid” or “Casanova” instead of “Gaby.” It never surprises me though, since those names are easy to mix up. As you can see, you’re in good hands.

Here’s my list of the top 10 guaranteed-to-satisfy things to give to and/or do with your sweetheart this Feb. 14:

10. Gift your valentine a stone, to show them that your feelings for them are rock solid.

9. Watch a movie with them, to let them know that you want to make one. After all, cinematography is one of your greatest passions.

8. Buy them a Brita, to signify your pure intentions.

7. Take them on a dinner date to the fanciest restaurant Newark has to offer: The Cheesecake Factory. Because much like its menu, your sweetheart’s options when they’re with you are limitless.

6. Go to an animal shelter together. While surrounded by all the cute little animals, tell your Valentine that they’re still the cutest in the room (sorry, puppies).

5. Catch a grenade for them. Throw your hand on a blade for them. Jump in front of a train for them. Then say, “You know I’d do anything for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah).”

4. Take them through the McDonald’s drive-thru. After lovin’ it, they’ll be lovin’ you.

3. Speaking of drive-thrus, just buy them a car. Show your lover that you’ve got guts. Glory. Ram.

2. Using their new Ram truck, take them out to a cornfield in Nebraska and get them abducted by aliens. There’s no better way to let them know that a future with you would come in peace.

Finally, if you do manage to get off the planet on an alien spacecraft…

1. Give them the entire universe. Because your love for them is constantly expanding.

After a Valentine’s Day with you, who wouldn’t ask for a second date?

(Disclaimer: Gaby Nieves’ date-planning and gift-giving expertise is limited to having one (singular) boyfriend. The guaranteed-to-satisfy quality of this list is not guaranteed in any U.S. state or territory. Follow at your own risk. Message and data rates may apply.)