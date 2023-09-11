Satire: The commuter student’s guide to back to school

BY GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

As a born and raised resident of Newark, Delaware, I’ve found it most convenient (financially speaking, at least) to live out of my parents’ home while I attend the university. Why would I pay for housing when I can sleep in my childhood/adulthood bedroom for a very low cost?

Said low cost being a 20-minute drive to a parking garage every morning and, occasionally, my sanity? Sounds like a steal to me!

With this being my housing situation, I happen to know plenty of other Newark locals who have to make the dreadful commute to school every day. Combine that with the two full years of commuting experience I have under my belt so far, and I’d say I’m totally qualified to advise on the matter.

So, whether you’re an incoming freshman whose parents wouldn’t let them move out or someone who has just realized, “Wow, I paid all that money on housing last year when I could’ve just lived at home. Parent/guardian’s house, here I come,” gather around! I have made it my mission to assist you in having the most enjoyable — definitely NOT exhausting, frustrating and occasionally downright miserable — commuter experience you could have this fall.

Here are my three best tips and tricks! When commuting…

1. You should schedule your earliest class for 8 a.m. Or 10 a.m. … or 12 p.m. In other words, it doesn’t matter. For the first few weeks of school, you’ll be late to your first class of the day every day by about five to 10 minutes. Your first class is at 8 a.m. because “The earlier you start your day, the earlier it finishes,” right? Well, as a commuter, there’s no way you’ll consistently go to bed early, wake up early, get to campus and make the trek to class BEFORE 8 a.m. Unless you’re superhuman.

As for later times, pedestrian traffic rises once classes are in full swing for the day, which undoubtedly adds 10 to 15 minutes to your drive. Sometimes 20. You just can’t win.

2. Stock up on bags of all shapes and sizes. This is for all my energetic commuters who think they’ll get everything they want to get done before they go home for the day. At least, before they inevitably break and go home anyways. Not that I’m speaking from experience, of course (yes I am).

So as to not waste precious daylight driving back and forth between your home and campus, you must have everything you could ever need in your car. Want to go to the gym before class? Have to work after your lab? Don’t want to buy lunch? Get ready to walk around with a backpack, a gym bag, your work uniform and a lunch box! You’ll never be unprepared, but your back will age by 50 years in one semester.

3. Speaking of lunch, get ready to spend all of your spare cash on food. Yes, I’ve saved the most heartbreaking (and inevitable) tip for last. As much as you say you’ll only eat the food you find in the fridge of the house you’re freeloading in … you won’t. You think you’re strong? Well, the temptation to give yourself a “treat” after taking five hours to complete one assignment is stronger.

Let’s face it. The university knows what it’s doing when it sticks both a café and self-checkout convenience store on the first floor of the library. It’s winning, and your bank account is losing. My condolences in advance.

If you were excited to be a commuter before you started reading this article, I’m sure you still are! Why wouldn’t you be? You’re not paying for housing! Just … other things, material and otherwise. In any case, I wish you the best of luck as this new semester begins — from one commuter to another!