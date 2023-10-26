Satire: Top 10 university-themed Halloween costumes

BY GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Still in need of a Halloween costume idea? Want to have the funniest getup out of your entire friend group or win over your crush? I can’t guarantee that this list will help you with the latter, but it will certainly come in handy if you’re struggling with the former two. Come one, come all, for Halloween is upon us!

If you’re still in need of a costume that will go down in university history, look no further. The fact of the matter is this: the only way to guarantee that your costume will be the talk of campus is to take inspiration from the campus itself.

Feel free to take a costume idea from this list of the Top 10:

10. A squirrel

Since squirrels are a common sight on our campus, you can blend right in with them. That is, as long as you exclusively poke your head out of trees and trash cans.

9. One of your friends

Your friend, sorority “big” or “little” — you name it. Pick someone whose style and mannerisms are easy to recognize, replicate them and boom. Bonus funny points if you follow this friend around all Halloween night long, copying their every word and action.

8. A student athlete

Don’t do this one if you’re actually a student athlete! That’s just lazy. If you’re not a student athlete though, you can achieve this look one of two ways. The first method includes a plain white shirt and some blue and yellow markers. The other may leave your student-athlete roommate with nothing to wear to their game the next day.

7. A bouncer

Deer Park Tavern, Grotto Pizza or Klondike Kate’s: the choice is yours. Much like the last costume idea, you can DIY a bouncer uniform or, one might say, stumble across the real thing and put it on for a night.

6. Buddy Valastro (of “Cake Boss”) or Dana Herbert (of Desserts by Dana)

Ah yes, our university’s two resident celebrity bakers. If you’ve got a white toque on standby, you get to pick between which of these pastry professionals you’d like to channel this Halloween.

5. A construction worker

More so this semester than any other, I think construction workers have really made themselves a campus staple. Whether you’re on Academy Street or East Main Street, you just can’t escape them, so why not join them?

4. A UDance canner

Another “if you can’t beat them, join them” costume idea. Except you can use this one to raise money for a good cause, which is actually pretty wholesome. Just make sure people know you also accept Venmo.

3. A brick

Self-explanatory, but beware. This costume may cause you to be picked up by a freshman and left on display in their dorm window for the school year. It may also incur a new charge to your My Finances account.

2. Cursed YoUDee

For reference, see the statue recently added to Perkins or the one guarding the children’s play area at the Christiana Mall. You could just dress up as the university’s mascot, but why not spice it up?

1. The Mentors’ Circle book

This one is at the top of the list for probably all the wrong reasons. We all know and love this statue, but some people tend to show that love in … unsavory ways. However, since that piece of information is a hilarious part of campus lore, that’s exactly why this costume is a guaranteed win at your local costume party. Just don’t let yourself be treated the way this statue gets treated, okay? You deserve better.

Happy Halloween, Blue Hens!