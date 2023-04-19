BY SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

It’s that time of the semester, everyone: course registration.

Scheduling your classes can be frustrating and time-consuming, but it can be a great way to pass the time during your classes. Am I taking notes on my computer or am I using Blue Hen Planner? That’s a secret I’ll never tell (to my professor, at least).

If you’re in a major that only gives you one section to choose from for each of your classes (sorry hengineers), this article is not for you. For the students with some course flexibility, read on for some tips and tricks for scheduling your classes – the right way.

Why should you listen to me? Well, I’ve taken four semesters of classes with all types of schedules, some of which I’ve absolutely despised and some I’ve adored. I know what works for me, and for what doesn’t, I know exactly who it would work for.

Depending on the type of person you are, there are different types of schedules that are more suitable for you.

Morning people:

If you’re a morning person, ask yourself how you like your day to look – do you want it over as soon as possible or do you want some breaks in between classes? If you find yourself able to utilize the periods between classes to get work done, then try scheduling staggered classes starting as early as you’d like. Alternatively, if you require consistent naps, this scheduling method allows you to recharge before each class. Yay, naps!

If you want your school day done early and prefer to work on assignments afterward, start your classes early and stack them back-to-back. I would not suggest stacking more than three classes if you want to preserve your ability to focus. Unless you don’t mind a little snoozing in your fourth class, then by all means go ahead. In-class naps can be quite the dream – literally.

To all the 8 a.m. haters out there, your feelings are totally valid. However, there are also some 2 p.m. snoozers like myself who cannot power through afternoon classes. I’m out of commission as soon as the clock strikes noon. 8 a.m. classes can be a wonderful option for students who want to maximize the amount of time in their day. Whether they use the time after classes to do work, socialize, nap or engage in an extracurricular activity, they’ve allowed for a flexible rest of the day.

Night owls:

If you are incapable of waking up before 10 or 11 a.m., I would strongly advise scheduling your classes to start at noon or later. This allows for time to eat breakfast or just lay in bed longer, likely contemplating whether going to class is even worth it (I’m not one to tell you whether it is or isn’t). Staying in bed is dangerous, though. We all know that sleeping is far more fun than sitting in a stuffy lecture hall that doesn’t even have pillows – a harsh reality.

A notable downside of starting your classes at noon is that, depending on your credit load, you have less potential to space out your classes. In that case, you should decide whether you value sleeping in more than midday naps, as you probably can’t have the best of both worlds.

Similar to what I mentioned earlier, if you value your ability to focus and/or stay awake in class, stacked classes may not be in your best interest.

If you choose to start your day late, remember that doing so will potentially impede your ability to go to sleep early, as starting your day later can often mean working later. This is totally fine if you’re a night person, which I’m assuming you are if you hate waking up early.

In terms of lab scheduling, I would suggest scheduling labs on the days you have fewer classes or ideally, on a day without any classes. This allows you to get your lab reports done that same day, so they aren’t hanging over you for the rest of the week. Also, if possible, avoid late labs. I had a chemistry lab from 7 to 10 p.m. and it was my villain origin story.

If you can avoid Friday and/or Monday classes, do it. I’ve been free of Friday classes the past two semesters and it has been an absolute game-changer. Who doesn’t love a three-day weekend?

Good luck with your scheduling and be sure to follow my amazing advice – you’ll thank me later.