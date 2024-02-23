Sixers land Lowry, deal for Hield in highlight of quiet deadline

BY

Staff Reporter

The Philadelphia 76ers made a splash at an otherwise unusually quiet NBA trade deadline, trading for Indiana Pacers star Buddy Hield and signing point guard Kyle Lowry, who agreed to a buyout from the Charlotte Hornets.

The Sixers’ flurry of moves – which also included sending fan-favorite Patrick Beverley to the rival Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for sharpshooting guard Cameron Payne and shipping former first-round pick Jaden Springer to the Boston Celtics – was the highlight of a tame trade deadline.

The New York Knicks added veteran shooters Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks in a deal with the historically bad Detroit Pistons, while the Oklahoma City Thunder dealt for forward Gordon Hayward, still seen as a solid player at 33.

Otherwise, the story of this year’s deadline was the moves that were not made.

For months, rumors swirled around Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, but ultimately, no deal materialized. The Chicago Bulls failed to trade any of the trio of Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan or Andre Drummond as they were expected to, despite being well out of contention. The Los Angeles Lakers, sitting in a play-in spot as of publish time, made no moves to add players around 39-year-old LeBron James.

The deal made by the Sixers was a homecoming for Kyle Lowry, a Philadelphia native who played college ball at Villanova University. He also reunites with head coach Nick Nurse, with whom Lowry won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Hield, a career 40-plus percent three-point shooter, will be an invaluable addition for a squad lacking much in the way of consistent perimeter scoring outside of budding superstar Tyrese Maxey.

Payne, brought over from Milwaukee in the deal that sent Beverley to the Bucks, fits a similar mold. While the team will miss Beverley’s leadership and toughness, the additions are a clear upgrade for the Sixers.

However, the success of their deadline dealings comes with a seven-foot asterisk.

MVP center Joel Embiid, who the team announced Feb. 1 suffered a torn meniscus and will undergo surgery, is out indefinitely. His eventual return – by no means guaranteed – for the postseason will make or break the Sixers’ season.

Still, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is pleased with his team’s acquisitions.

“We feel like we got the best players [that were traded],” Morey said at the post-deadline press conference.

When asked about a timetable for Embiid’s return, Morey was optimistic that he could be ready for the playoffs.

“We’re hopeful,” Morey said to reporters following the Sixers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks three days after the reigning MVP underwent the reparative procedure.

“Feedback has been more good than bad since we heard about what led to the procedure. So we’re hopeful, and we’re building the team to be better this year. Obviously, it’s not a 100% [chance], but with Joel playing at an MVP level, hopefully, he can get back to that. And this is a year we have a real shot.”