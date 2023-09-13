Sketch: Impulse Shopper

BY SHAYNA DEMICK
Co-Managing Mosaic Editor
Location: The Home Depot
Impulse shopper: *Speaking into the lens of a camera that isn’t there* How do I spend my Saturdays, you might be asking? Well, I spend them browsing my local Home Depot, as any average person would. Home Depot is my happy place.
*Rolling cart down the store, halts at the kitchen appliance area*
*Turns and looks at the camera with an expression of shock*
Do you SEE this beautiful fridge?
*Gestures to a Samsung touchscreen fridge*
I HAVE to buy it. Have to, have to, have to. This fridge is literally calling my name:
*In a high-pitched whisper to herself* Emily, Emily, Emily!
*Appearing taken aback* Do you hear that?! Yeah, exactly. I’m buying it.
Wait. How do you buy a fridge? I can’t lift it. Also, my car can’t fit that. This might be more of a process than it’s worth. Where am I going to fit the fridge? I don’t know – my apartment is not that large. Ah, you know what, small potatoes.
*Waves arms melodramatically* Salesperson, salesperson! Help!
*Salesperson sprints over, clearly thinking this is an urgent matter*
Salesperson: *Looking flushed* Yes ma’am, how can I help you?
Impulse shopper: I have to buy this fridge.
Salesperson: You mean you want to buy it?
Impulse shopper: I do want it, but I also have to have it. I’ll do whatever it takes to have this fridge in my possession.
Salesperson: Wanna go out with me?
Impulse shopper: Yeah. Actually, sure. Can we deal with the fridge thing first?
Salesperson: Yeah, yeah. Sorry.
Impulse shopper: How much is it?
Salesperson: $3,000.
Impulse shopper: Okay, one second. Let me check to see if I have enough money.
*Pulls out Bank of America app on phone, with the camera showing that the balance is $10 on her account*
Hmm, don’t know how that happened.
Salesperson: What’s wrong?
Impulse shopper: Nothing, nothing at all. Just gonna put this fridge on the handy-dandy credit card. Credit cards are made for essential purchases like this.
Salesperson: Totally. So, what made you decide to buy a fridge today?
Impulse shopper: Nothing. I was just browsing HD like I do every Saturday, and this hunk of a fridge caught my attention. I realized I could not live without this fridge.
Salesperson: Did your current fridge break?
Impulse shopper: No, all my fridges are fine.
Salesperson: All your fridges? How many fridges do you have?
Impulse shopper: I have three. Only a crazy person has one fridge.
Salesperson: Ah, are you kosher? The three fridges are definitely crucial for a kosher diet.
Impulse shopper: Nope, I’m not kosher.
Salesperson: So, you have a lot of people in your home? You need the
three fridges to hold all that food then.
Impulse shopper: No, I live alone.
Salesperson: Interesting. Well, don’t let me stop you from buying this excellent fridge. After all, I get a commission from purchases so I’m not sure why I’m trying to talk you out of this.
Impulse shopper: When were you talking me out of this? I thought you were just curious about my refrigeration habits.
Salesperson:*Forces a stiff smile* Yeah, that. Just curious!
*Lifts up a clipboard with paperwork*
Okay, I’m gonna need you to sign your name here that you’re buying this fridge. Do you want a warranty?
Impulse shopper: Yeah, I’ll take three warranties.
Salesperson: We only have one.
Impulse shopper: I’ll have three of that one, then.
Salesperson: Um, alright then. I’ll need you to also write down your delivery address. We can get the fridge to you in 48 to 72 hours.
Impulse shopper: Perfect. I can’t wait.
*Sets down five credit cards on the clipboard and shoves the clipboard into the salesperson’s chest*
If you could charge $600 to each of the cards, that would be great.
*Salesperson grips tightly onto clipboard and speed walks away*
Impulse shopper:
*Continues strolling through the store. Stops at the ovens*
Oh my goodness, this one is so cute. I wonder if they have it in pink!
*The salesperson returns with the cards, a copy of the paperwork, and a receipt*
Salesperson: We will get that to you in two days! Can I get you anything else?
Impulse shopper: Do you have this oven in pink?
Salesperson: Let me look.
*Looks on their phone for a minute*
We have red and rose.
Impulse shopper: I’ll have a red one and a rose one.
*Hands cards back to salesperson*
You know the deal. Thanks so much!