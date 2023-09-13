Sketch: Impulse Shopper

BY SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Location: The Home Depot

Impulse shopper: *Speaking into the lens of a camera that isn’t there* How do I spend my Saturdays, you might be asking? Well, I spend them browsing my local Home Depot, as any average person would. Home Depot is my happy place.

*Rolling cart down the store, halts at the kitchen appliance area*

*Turns and looks at the camera with an expression of shock*

Do you SEE this beautiful fridge?

*Gestures to a Samsung touchscreen fridge*

I HAVE to buy it. Have to, have to, have to. This fridge is literally calling my name:

*In a high-pitched whisper to herself* Emily, Emily, Emily!

*Appearing taken aback* Do you hear that?! Yeah, exactly. I’m buying it.



Wait. How do you buy a fridge? I can’t lift it. Also, my car can’t fit that. This might be more of a process than it’s worth. Where am I going to fit the fridge? I don’t know – my apartment is not that large. Ah, you know what, small potatoes.

*Waves arms melodramatically* Salesperson, salesperson! Help!

*Salesperson sprints over, clearly thinking this is an urgent matter*

Salesperson: *Looking flushed* Yes ma’am, how can I help you?

Impulse shopper: I have to buy this fridge.

Salesperson: You mean you want to buy it?

Impulse shopper: I do want it, but I also have to have it. I’ll do whatever it takes to have this fridge in my possession.

Salesperson: Wanna go out with me?

Impulse shopper: Yeah. Actually, sure. Can we deal with the fridge thing first?

Salesperson: Yeah, yeah. Sorry.

Impulse shopper: How much is it?

Salesperson: $3,000.

Impulse shopper: Okay, one second. Let me check to see if I have enough money.

*Pulls out Bank of America app on phone, with the camera showing that the balance is $10 on her account*

Hmm, don’t know how that happened.

Salesperson: What’s wrong?

Impulse shopper: Nothing, nothing at all. Just gonna put this fridge on the handy-dandy credit card. Credit cards are made for essential purchases like this.

Salesperson: Totally. So, what made you decide to buy a fridge today?

Impulse shopper: Nothing. I was just browsing HD like I do every Saturday, and this hunk of a fridge caught my attention. I realized I could not live without this fridge.

Salesperson: Did your current fridge break?

Impulse shopper: No, all my fridges are fine.

Salesperson: All your fridges? How many fridges do you have?

Impulse shopper: I have three. Only a crazy person has one fridge.

Salesperson: Ah, are you kosher? The three fridges are definitely crucial for a kosher diet.

Impulse shopper: Nope, I’m not kosher.

Salesperson: So, you have a lot of people in your home? You need the

three fridges to hold all that food then.

Impulse shopper: No, I live alone.

Salesperson: Interesting. Well, don’t let me stop you from buying this excellent fridge. After all, I get a commission from purchases so I’m not sure why I’m trying to talk you out of this.

Impulse shopper: When were you talking me out of this? I thought you were just curious about my refrigeration habits.

Salesperson:*Forces a stiff smile* Yeah, that. Just curious!

*Lifts up a clipboard with paperwork*

Okay, I’m gonna need you to sign your name here that you’re buying this fridge. Do you want a warranty?

Impulse shopper: Yeah, I’ll take three warranties.

Salesperson: We only have one.

Impulse shopper: I’ll have three of that one, then.

Salesperson: Um, alright then. I’ll need you to also write down your delivery address. We can get the fridge to you in 48 to 72 hours.

Impulse shopper: Perfect. I can’t wait.

*Sets down five credit cards on the clipboard and shoves the clipboard into the salesperson’s chest*

If you could charge $600 to each of the cards, that would be great.

*Salesperson grips tightly onto clipboard and speed walks away*

Impulse shopper:

*Continues strolling through the store. Stops at the ovens*

Oh my goodness, this one is so cute. I wonder if they have it in pink!

*The salesperson returns with the cards, a copy of the paperwork, and a receipt*

Salesperson: We will get that to you in two days! Can I get you anything else?

Impulse shopper: Do you have this oven in pink?

Salesperson: Let me look.

*Looks on their phone for a minute*

We have red and rose.

Impulse shopper: I’ll have a red one and a rose one.

*Hands cards back to salesperson*

You know the deal. Thanks so much!