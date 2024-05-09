Somewhere beyond The Green: University graduates and their stories of achieving their dreams

JAMES KELLY

Staff Reporter

Many alumni of the university have moved on to careers they either dreamed about before their first days on campus or discovered a deep passion for while in school. The Review sat down with Kelly Somers and Matt O’Donnell, two alumni who share their post-graduate stories.

Kelly Somers, Class of 2007

Kelly Somers, a senior watershed coordinator with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), was unsure what her path would be but found her calling before earning her undergraduate degree in environmental science in 2007.

“I did not know what I wanted to do,” Somers said. “I was always good at math and science, so I thought math meant business.”

Starting school as an undecided student, she wanted to “test the waters” to see what piqued her curiosity the most. Little did she know that testing the waters was exactly what she would be doing as a career.

Somers felt that going in undecided meant she did not have a path forward but quickly learned that she could explore her interests further and make the right decision in the end.

She took general business courses her freshman year, and after her first semester, she became uncertain about a degree in business being the right fit. Taking an interest in the biology and chemistry classes she took, she started to focus on environmental science, especially after her first study abroad program to Costa Rica during her sophomore year.

“We studied a lot about eco-tourism and ecology, especially around rainforests,” Somers said. “I think the catalyst was travel, and I’ve always been fascinated with maps and geography, so really seeing the different landscapes and environment come to life was what drove me to environmental science.”

A few years after graduation, she started work on her master’s degree. This began with a fellowship with the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, where she served as an intern before becoming a research fellow. She graduated with her master’s from Drexel University in 2012 with a focus on human impact on wetlands.

“One of the main parts of my work is the Trash Free Waters and microplastics coordinator for the region,” Somers said. “I do a lot of work including field work and research into plastic pollution and their potential impacts on the environment, watersheds and human health.”

A career involving math or science was all she was concerned about, worrying very little about where that would land her. Since there was little exposure to the breadth of the careers that could lead to, she did not know the job she would ultimately attain existed.

“Even then, when I was a freshman, I couldn’t see myself in a white lab coat working in a lab because that’s where I thought a biologist worked,” Somers said. “I didn’t have this connection between the different areas of study and what that career could look like.”

Growing up, she often took to the outdoors, wanting to learn and see more. She loved being outside but was unsure where a career in that respect could go.

She loves escaping to national parks, forests and coastlines, getting to see them all as part of her job. She became captivated by “seeing how the different environments function and their dynamics.”

She has traveled with the EPA ocean survey crew on ships that have voyaged out to sea, joined crews that collect data on the Delaware River and worked with teams in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

“I think just being in the field is one of the best parts,” Somers said. “Sometimes I’m sitting on a boat taking water samples, and I think, ‘Oh my God, people pay me to do this? This is great.’”

Working with watersheds was something that Somers said was a large part of her career goal. She dedicated most of her life to preparing for a job with the EPA that she did not know existed, let alone be exactly what she wanted.

“I feel like I really strategized well and studied the right things and worked towards that position and I got it,” Somers said. “I’m very, very happy. I see myself being an EPA employee for the rest of my career.”

Matt O’Donnell, Class of 1994

Another alumnus had a different path to walk. Matt O’Donnell started his journey when he was still in college, working his way to becoming the co-anchor of Action News Mornings on 6 ABC in Philadelphia.

He started looking for jobs during his junior year of college, knowing that the news media was a “competitive industry.” O’Donnell had his sights set on TV news right out of school and would not settle for anything less.

He used his first car, a white stick-shift Ford Escort with a stolen radio, to drive to the nearest entry-level media markets and find jobs. If he could not reach news directors over the phone, he would drive to the studios and knock on their doors.

“One time I went up to Binghamton, New York,” O’Donnell said. “I was still in school. I used to do this on spring breaks and other times I didn’t have class. I walked through the door, no interview planned, and went back to school. I got a call back and was offered the job.”

It was a quick transition for him into his new position. Four days after his graduation, he started his new job, which entailed more than he expected. As a multimedia journalist, he was responsible for writing, filming, anchoring and editing the features he shot, as well as performing duties in the studio like running prompters and drafting the 11 p.m. news.

“On my first day in Binghamton, I thought ‘Alright, where am I going next?’” O’Donnell said. “I was already working on that. I managed, in about a year and a couple months, to get a job in Syracuse.”

His new job in Syracuse gave him experience in sports anchoring and producing, as well as fulfilling other roles that needed to be staffed. Even on his first day there, he was thinking about the future. He sent tapes to other news stations in different markets and sent one to 6 ABC in Philadelphia, where he had interned while still studying at the university.

“A lot of people have plans for their future, and that helps them achieve certain things,” O’Donnell said. “That can lead to greatness. It can also lead to great disappointment.”

Matt O’Donnell was a staff reporter at The Review.