Speakers plant seeds of knowledge at this year’s TedXUniversityofDelaware event

BY HANNA PARIKH

Staff Reporter

Seats filled quickly in Mitchell Hall the evening of Sept. 30, attendees pouring into the theater where on the stage sat the familiar TEDx logo. This night marked the fifth annual TEDxUniversityofDelaware event, held during Parents and Family weekend. TEDx talks are independently organized events where speakers come together to share “ideas worth spreading,” the thesis of TED.

Since 2018, the university has hosted several of these events, each with a central theme. This year’s theme was “Seeds for the Future”; the speakers’ topics all centered around the idea of progress and cultivation of a rich future, whether that be mentally, scientifically or socially.

Students and family alike came to listen to the six speakers that day. A mix of faculty, alumni and current students from the university, speakers featured included Nadia Sheikh, Natalia Husby, Elizabeth Finkle, Jacob Herz, Jennifer Rodstrom and Kisha Porcher. According to the event’s organizer, Matthew Creasy, this year’s event was the largest TEDx event the campus has held to date.

Before the event began, attendees were offered a journal to take notes, as well as a mint. This mint was to be used in a demonstration by the first speaker, Sheikh, an undergraduate student at the university. Her talk was entitled, “Can We Stop Talking About Mental Health?”

Sheikh asked the audience to put the mint in their mouths and focus on the flavors and sensations of it, rather than simply popping it into their mouths and moving on. This request was explained to be a practice in mindfulness, the act of pausing to focus on the present moment and center your thoughts.

Sheikh emphasized the importance of mindfulness in our daily lives, saying it could teach us an important lesson.

“Things out of your control, they might just be out of your control,” Sheikh said.

Jennifer Rodstrom/ Credit: Hanna Parikh/ THE REVIEW

Another speaker at the event, Jennifer Rodstrom, is a 1995 university alumna whose talk, “How to Embrace Your Child’s Gender Transition,” dove into the perspective of a parent of a transgender teen. She expressed the initial apprehension she felt during his transition.

“How could we be 100% certain this wasn’t just a phase, or that he wouldn’t experience some other shifts that we were unprepared for?” Rodstrom said. “We couldn’t.”

Rodstrom went on to speak about the alarming statistics for transgender youth, saying that more than 50% of transgender youth have considered suicide. She spoke about the overwhelming need to ensure her son was safe from this fate. The importance of familial acceptance and understanding were crucial points made in Rodstrom’s speech.

The evening concluded with its final speaker, Kisha Porcher, an assistant professor of English at the university. Her talk, entitled “Inhaling Anti-Blackness, Exhaling Liberation,” highlighted the ease at which institutions condemn blackness and reward whiteness.

“I was taught to hate my low socioeconomic community for being poor and lack of resources, not knowing about the structural conditions of racism that strategically marginalized and minoritized black communities,” Porcher said.

Porcher cautioned the audience about believing they are exempt from systemic racism. Rather, she urges the audience to make the conscious decision to practice anti-racism.

“Anti-blackness is like smog,” Porcher said. “We all breathe it in.”

The night ended with a standing ovation for all the speakers.

Porcher ended her speech with a quote from the civil rights orator James Baldwin, as a call from the past and a guide for the future.

“We can disagree and still love each other,” Porcher said. “As long as our disagreement is not rooted in my oppression and denial of humanity and right to exist.”