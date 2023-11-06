Spilling the culture beans: A look into International Coffee Hour

BY

Staff Reporter

For international students just starting college, there are new places and things to experience on campus. On Oct. 27, Indian music reverberated throughout Trabant as students sipped on chai and coffee, creating new friendships and an inclusive community at an International Coffee Hour.

This most recent Coffee Hour was co-hosted with the Indian Graduate Student Association (IGSA) celebrating Indian culture and Diwali, the festival of lights.

According to Keshav Kishor, a graduate student studying plant and soil sciences and general secretary of the IGSA, the organization has approximately 250-350 members. Kishor said their events attract over 200 students from first-timers to frequent returnees.

“That’s what our goal is, to just bring people together, bring our culture and diaspora and let everyone experience what India is all about,” Kishor said. “They know the community and don’t feel alone.”

According to the university’s Institutional Research and Effectiveness (IRE), 3.7% of undergraduates and 31.2% of graduate students were international at the university last year. With International Coffee Hours, students from every part of the globe can connect with one another.

Hosted by the Center for Global Programs and Services (CGPS), international and domestic students come together to learn about a country in the world every Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Students can showcase their culture, complete with refreshments and snacks relative to the country being presented.

At International Coffee Hour, the CGPS teams with registered student organizations centered around specific nationalities to celebrate a certain holiday or culture. For Ravi Ammigan, associate provost for international programs, International Coffee Hours have an important role in letting international students feel supported and represented.

“You always see the same people, so my friends come here,” Orlando Ramos, a junior studying management information systems, said.

While having karanji – a sweet, deep-fried dumpling composed of a mixture of sweetened khoa and dried fruits – and sipping chai courtesy of the CGPS themselves, Indian music projected as the IGSA held several stands promoting Indian culture.

According to Ammigan, due to the casual nature of the Coffee Hours, many students participate and have conversations that seem to happen organically. After the hour ends, attendees tend to continue their conversations while heading to Main Street.

“This is really what it boils down to; that engagement and unification,” Ammigan said.

In the spring semester, the IGSA plans to celebrate Holi — the Festival of Colors. Though the IGSA hosts a Coffee Hour every year, some other hosts include the Black Graduate Student Association and the Turkish American Student Association.

“We host various events that are community inclusive … just to show how rich the Indian culture is,” Aditi Shambharkar, a graduate student in chemical and biomolecular engineering and president of the IGSA said.

Overall, Coffee Hours are a dynamic web connecting the university study body, connecting communities and creating relationships of comfort and casualty.

“The purpose is to come and meet people when you want, how you want,” Ammigan said.