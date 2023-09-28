Sports roundup: Where do volleyball, field hockey, women’s soccer stand as October nears?

BY KONNER METZ

Editor-In-Chief

With a bevy of home games last weekend, the Delaware Blue Hens had opportunities to defend their turf across the athletic complex on South Campus.

However, the Monmouth Hawks had other plans after crossing the Delaware Memorial Bridge for events in multiple sports.

Visiting Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium on Thursday, Monmouth University women’s soccer downed Delaware, 1-0. The Hens laid another goose egg Friday, falling 4-0 to the Hawks’ men’s soccer team.

Earlier that Friday evening, field hockey dropped a heartbreaker to the Hawks 2-1, permitting two late scores by Monmouth.

Suffice to say, the Hawks had Delaware’s number this past weekend. But despite the oddity of an 0-3 weekend against a conference opponent, there have been bright spots mixed in with tribulations for the Hens’ fall sports contingent.

Field hockey up and down through tough early schedule

Riding a three-game losing streak is not where Head Coach Rolf van de Kerkhof wanted his program to be heading into the end of September.

A slump has hit the Blue Hens after a quick 3-1 start to the season. Delaware now sits at a middling 4-6 record.

After a season-opening defeat at Virginia Commonwealth University, Delaware took down then-ranked Old Dominion University, Villanova University and Columbia University.

Senior forward Kiki Oudshoorn notched three goals in the 8-0 blowout win at Fred P. Rullo Stadium versus Villanova, marking a sign of the explosiveness the Hens’ attack can offer opposing defenses.

Oudshoorn followed it up with another hat trick two days later against Columbia, helping her squad to a 4-2 victory. With 10 goals on the year, Oudshoorn has been a stalwart in the front line for the Blue Hens.

But she has been out since Sept. 10, not appearing in the past four contests, games in which the Hens have gone 1-3. The offense has only managed one goal in each of the last four games.

Delaware’s defense and goalkeepers Kylie Walbert, a sophomore, and Amanda Cimillo, a freshman, blanked Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) opponent Hofstra University for the first conference win of the year in a 1-0 victory.

“Going into the game we knew that we would have some player and position changes that needed time to transition and adjust,” van de Kerkhof said in a university press release following the win, referencing the absences of Oudshoorn and senior back Julia Duffhuis.

Thereafter, St. Joseph’s University took down the Hens 3-1, Monmouth pulled off a 2-1 road upset and UConn proved too much to handle at their home turf on Sunday in a 3-1 Huskies win.

Van de Kerkhof led last year’s team to a second-half comeback in the regular season and to a CAA title despite early struggles with a challenging nonconference schedule. This season’s start has not been as disappointing, but it has been up-and-down – a trend Delaware will want to remedy as crucial CAA matchups loom.

Delaware has been outshot 142-109 by opponents this season so far, but Walbert has been impressive on the backend, with 74 saves to her name.

The Blue Hens next face off against the College of William & Mary (3-4, 2-0 CAA) this Friday at home prior to hosting nonconference American University Sunday afternoon. At 1-1 in the CAA, the Blue Hens are right in the mix to position themselves toward the top of the conference as October nears.

Volleyball splits weekend with Towson, moves to 9-3 overall

A top highlight from the fall season’s first handful of weeks for Delaware fans was the volleyball program’s six-game winning streak to kickstart the year.

Head Coach Kimberly Lambert’s group defended home court at the Blue Hen Invitational to begin the season, dropping just two total sets in three matches. Then the Hens were spotless at the UTSA Invitational, taking down three Texas universities while dropping only three sets total.

Since, Delaware has cooled off, going 3-3 in the last six contests. By splitting CAA weekends with both Campbell University and Towson University, the Hens are jam-packed in the middle of the conference standings at 2-2.

Sophomore outside hitter/middle blocker Asia Murray ranks seventh nationally in blocks per set with 1.54. Graduate student outside hitter Lani Mason is leading the team in kills with 177 and points with 206.5, to no surprise after her CAA Player of the Year recognition last season.

Delaware bowed out in the CAA tournament last year to Towson in the finals match, so a split with the Tigers on the road is a significant mark at the midpoint of the 2023 campaign.

“I’m so incredibly proud of this group,” Lambert said in a press release following Friday’s victory over Towson. “We entered [the] match fully aware of the challenge ahead but we stayed committed to our game plan. We stayed the course, we stayed aggressive and made the necessary adjustments when Towson was determined to start a rally.”

The true work begins now, though, as the rest of the schedule consists of CAA opponents, beginning this weekend against the College of Charleston (4-11, 1-3 CAA) at the Bob Carpenter Center.

Women’s soccer looking to bounce back after slow stretch

Head Coach Kelly Lawrence began her tenure in Newark with a bang, leading the Blue Hens past a Power Five opponent, Syracuse, in the season opener.

Delaware went on to grab two more wins in August: on the road at La Salle University and at home against Saint Francis University.

Unfortunately for the Hens, they have not secured a win since. With only three goals scored in the last six games (all in the month of September), Delaware is on a 0-2-4 stretch.

Sophomore defender Constanze Viehmann is the only player with multiple goals on the season – she has two.

Senior goalkeepers Mia Reed and Kyla Burns have been formidable on the back end, though, combining for 37 saves while allowing only eight combined goals. Both Reed and Burns have made a handful of starts while splitting time in the net.

Delaware (3-4-4, 0-2-3 CAA) will look to rebound with home games against Northeastern University (5-2-3, 3-0-2 CAA) and Charleston (2-6-2, 2-2-1 CAA) this week. The Blue Hens’ current mark of three wins and four draws is a step above last year’s output, when the team finished the season at a disappointing 2-11-5.