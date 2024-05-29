Spotlighting mental health during the month of May

CAYLA MUTCHNICK

Staff Reporter

Happy May! We have made it to the end of the semester, a time that may be exciting for some and scary for others. It’s important to put our mental health first, especially with it being Mental Health Awareness Month.

The month of May sheds light on mental health awareness. During this period, it’s important to take time for yourself, whether through spending time with friends, taking a relaxing bath, listening to your favorite song or anything else that brings you relief.

As someone who has struggled with mental health in the past, I want to emphasize that your feelings are valid. It’s okay to not be okay. People forget that mental health is just as important as physical health. For me, Mental Health Awareness Month reminds me of just how far I’ve come. It reminds me that I’m not alone.

As I mentioned before, this time can be scary. It’s hard to adjust to living at college for nearly seven months and then coming home. Change is scary because it’s full of the unknown. Even though I got through my first year at the university, I still experience anxiety for what’s to come. Despite these feelings, we must remember to take care of ourselves. Our body is an engine. We can’t overwork it. We also must remember that our mind is the fuel and we have to put it first.

In light of all this, some helpful tactics to help reduce stress are as follows…

Go on a walk! The weather is absolutely perfect outside. What makes it even better is that our campus has beautiful views and spots to check out. It’s important to stay moving. Going on a walk allows for exercise while socializing with friends! In fact, my friend and I recently started an unofficial club called Walk and Talk, where we go on walks around campus while making friends and building a sense of community.

Talk to those you love. It’s easy to want to push people away. Believe me, I’ve done it countless times. But what I failed to realize is that the people I surround myself with have my best interests at heart. I’m especially thankful for my family. They’ve been my rock this semester, giving me a reason to persevere. I don’t think they know how much their support has meant to me, and I’m thankful I found the strength to open up to them, so I advise others struggling with mental health to let their friends and family in.

Try a breathing meditation. My friend taught me the “4 Method,” which is also referred to as “Box Breathing.” You inhale for four seconds, hold it for four seconds and exhale for four seconds. And would you guess how many times you do this? Yep, four times.

Know when to ask for help. Asking for help is a strength, not a weakness. There are multiple spots on or around campus where you can receive either one-on-one therapy or group support. I’ve personally been to Sean’s House, a 24/7 mental health support space on campus. I couldn’t recommend it more. In addition, there’s a list of support groups available through the Student Health Center. There are mental health professionals who work at the health center tailored to provide you with the support you need.

As Mental Health Awareness Month continues, let’s remember that we’re not alone. If you’re reading this and feel like you’re alone, I promise you’re not. I’m here for you.

While May is the month that’s dedicated to highlighting mental health awareness, it’s important to remember that it goes beyond just a month. Mental health awareness happens every day.

If you or someone you know needs help, the following hotlines are available:

Call or text 988

Chat with 988lifeline.org

SAMHSA’s National Hotline: 1-800-662- HELP