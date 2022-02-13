Spring Semester Move-in: The latest encounter with COVID-19

Aidan Fraser/THE REVIEW

BY

Staff Reporter

As the university heads into the spring semester, students dorming were eager and ready to move back in on Feb. 6. Just two years ago, students were sent home due to the impending pandemic and forced to accommodate to learning online. Now with the omicron variant becoming less worrisome for the fully vaccinated, some students believe we will be able to fulfill this upcoming in-person semester.

Some students have positive outlooks on this upcoming semester, some not so much.

Freshman Jonathon Gladden had remarks on how he felt about the first week being online and how it could help with preventing serious COVID-19 exposures over the course of the semester.

“Since everybody has to come back and test, for the people that test positive, it gives them a chance to stay in tune with the class instead of falling behind another week,” Gladden said.

He believes that conducting the first week of classes online will be beneficial for the student body and be an improvement from recent semesters.

Kelly Snyder, mother of freshman Carson Snyder, also feels optimistic regarding going online for the first week. “I think it’s a great way to ease your way back in and kinda get used to your schedule,” Kelly Snyder said.

Kelly Snyder also mentioned how she viewed the university’s procedures and precautions with COVID-19.

“We feel really good about the University of Delaware,” Snyder said. “I think they’ve been really supportive and on point with trying to get the kids where they need to be with vaccinations and masks,”

Freshman Gloria Guzman does not feel as hopeful about the future of in-person classes this semester.

“I think we may get sent home,” Guzman said. “Maybe for a couple of weeks towards the middle of the semester when it peaks. But I think we’ll be able to come back and finish it out here.”

Guzman also made remarks about how the university made her move-in process difficult because it wasn’t opening the gates near the Honors dorms for the cars to pull up until hours after her designated move-in time.

Other students such as Gladden are adopting a more optimistic view of the coming semester.

“I definitely think we could finish the semester here at the dorms,” Gladden said. “Seeing how we got through last semester pretty well, I think, even though there’s a new strain and all, I think we could finish it out.”