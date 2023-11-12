Stepping stones: Men’s basketball returns to the Bob with a win over Goldey-Beacom

DANIELLE McILTROT

Copy Editor

The Bob Carpenter Center was electric.

With the men’s basketball home opener finally here, fans eagerly awaited the tip-off. The university pep band, cheer squad and dance team kept the energy high, and fans around the arena brought that same momentum throughout the game.

With the switch-up in layout due to the addition of the all-new Courtside Club and moving the university pep band over with the students, there is a whole new atmosphere in the Bob, which was on display in Delaware’s 101-68 victory Wednesday night.

“I was really pleased,” Head Coach Martin Ingelsby said post-game. “I think it’s important. You’ve got a fun team to watch, a team that plays hard, really represents our athletic department and our university so I hope we can get a good crowd out here on Sunday, but I love the tweaks they gave in the arena. I thought the game had good energy. They have more people closer to the court [which] I think definitely gives us a good boost.”

Coming off of a strong win at Bucknell University on Monday where they took down the Bison 78-57, the Fightin’ Blue Hens came in confident for their contest against the Goldey-Beacom College Lightning. Fifth-year guard and University of North Dakota transfer Jalun Trent got the first points on the board, for the Hens and for the game, with a jump shot within the first minute of the matchup.

Even with the back-and-forth between the Hens and the Lightning, the Hens kept their lead throughout the game. The Lightning did not go down without a fight, however, steadily increasing their score as well and staying aggressive across the court.

“They put a lot of pressure on you; they play fast,” Ingelsby said. “I told TJ [Dekmar, Goldey-Beacom’s head coach] after the game, they’re going to win a lot of games in the league because they have some talented offensive guys so it’s always a tricky game. It’s a great game in the state of Delaware to be able to play one of our local teams so I was just happy with the effort and pleased to get out of here 2-0.”

The Blue Hens have a mix of veterans and recent transfers on their roster, including junior guard Kobe Jerome. Transferring from the University of California, Riverside this season, he came on the court with a bang in his first game at the Bob, with six three-pointers and double the playing time than what he saw at Bucknell.

But Jerome noted that he is one of several transfers on a roster of talented players, all of whom provide “a different look to our team and just one small stepping stone to what a good season is going to look like.”

The season continues this Sunday back at the Bob at 1 p.m. versus the United States Air Force Academy, but regardless of their wins to start the season, the Hens know they cannot get complacent as they look to their next contest.

“It’s just about being 1-0, it’s about being solid, controlling home court, and we can’t think too far into the season,” fifth-year guard Christian Ray said.

“Just take it one game at a time.”