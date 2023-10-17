Stories with Clever Hedgehog: university professor creates website to help Ukrainian children in wartime

BY NYA WYNN

Staff Reporter

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, there have been over 6 million refugees that have fled Ukraine reported globally. On top of this, two-thirds of all of Ukraine’s children have had to flee their homes.

Roberta Golinkoff, Unidel H. Rodney Sharp Chair and an education professor at the university, was watching the news one night on the war in Ukraine. After seeing images and videos on the news of refugee children sitting on suitcases, clutching their favorite stuffed animals, Golinkoff was rendered speechless.

“I was watching the news, and I saw all these little kids … looking totally bewildered because they didn’t know what was happening to them,” Golinkoff, who also holds join appointments in the Departments of Psychological and Brain Sciences and Linguistics and Cognitive Science, said. “They didn’t know where their parents were going. Their parents may not have even known where they were going. It tore my heart out. I actually burst into tears.”

After reflecting on how she could help these children, Golinkoff came up with the idea of creating a website that would combine her knowledge of developmental psychology and her love of children.

Stories with Clever Hedgehog is a website created by Golinkoff and various partners, such as The Jacobs Foundation, Unite For Literacy, Stories to Grow By and others.

The site is equipped with a large variety of digital books, games, music and educational videos in hopes that every child will find something they like.

“I wanted to create a website that’s safe and fun where these kids can go to be read to because the site reads stories to you, or to read themselves,” Golinkoff said. “But then I just couldn’t do that. It had to be fun. So we added art, music, games, fun facts and news.”

Golinkoff collaborated with Unite for Literacy, a company that aspires to make culturally relevant books available to all children, to translate many books from their current digital library into Ukrainian. Content in the library ranges from different types of animals and plants to how children can cope with trauma and stay healthy.

In addition to the books that have been translated into Ukrainian, there are a plethora of educational and entertaining videos for young children, including videos starring characters from the famous Sesame Street, so that children can learn shapes from Elmo and Oscar the Grouch.

Since the website can be accessed in English as well, Golinkoff hopes that the site will be equally beneficial to American children.

“Once we had a whole website in English, I realized that there are many under-resourced children in America, and if we could get their parents to use this website, it could make a difference for our own kids,” Golinkoff said.

Olena Smith, lead geospatial information consultant and professor at the university, worked alongside many team members to create the site in its early stages.

Smith felt that she has a unique perspective to bring to the website since she is originally from Ukraine and moved to America several years ago.

“Even though I am originally from Ukraine, I see myself as an American with Ukrainian roots,” Smith said.

In the future, Smith is hoping to see more content and greater usage of the website. It is full of many different educational resources, and yet is greatly under-used, according to Smith.

“It is great for when you’re traveling or living somewhere else when you have limited space in luggage for physical books,” Smith said. “It’s nice to still have digital content available so that children can still learn to read and write.”

According to both Golinkoff and Smith, more initiatives are being developed with their team to continue to improve the site for both Ukrainian and American children. With the site continuing to expand and reaching a larger audience, there is a chance for more children to have a safe place to access age-appropriate books, videos and games.

“If you put a child on [Stories with Clever Hedgehog], you don’t have to worry for a moment,” Golinkoff said. “There is nothing on there that can hurt kids, and there are no advertisements. Nobody is pushing anything but having a good time.”