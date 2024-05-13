Student involvement in White Clay State Park

ESTELLE SMITH

Staff Reporter

Just a mile off campus – and only a few yards from north campus – lies White Clay Creek State Park. Spanning all the way to Pennsylvania, the almost 4000-acre park is what White Clay’s superintendent Laura Lee calls “an oasis of nature.”

The more than 37 miles of trails inside the park are used by students and locals of all ages alike and offer opportunities for hiking, biking, fishing and other recreational activities.

Lee, who has been superintendent of the park since August of 2019, says that it is “a small miracle” the park is even preserved and “not full of McMansions” or flooded for a reservoir.

“In the 1920s, Howard DuPont started purchasing farms up and adding them to his land ownership in this area,” Lee said. “Because of that, this land was preserved from then until now because they didn’t have any interest or need to sell.”

Preserving the park hasn’t been an easy battle, though, since the state’s population growth has increased land demand. Lee pointed out that even though “people have tried to chip away pieces of land and develop on them,” White Clay has continued to expand, with a recent addition of 275 acres on the north side of the park announced by Gov. John Carney on April 3.

The park has always been popular with locals, but according to Lee, during the pandemic, trail usage grew exponentially. While other parks’ usage eventually returned to pre-pandemic levels, White Clay’s remained higher than average.

Still, many either do not know about White Clay or have difficulty accessing it, particularly if they live further away without a car or want to explore other parts of the park further away from campus. Lee wants to change that – both for students and locals.

While the park makes up 25% of all Delaware state park trails, some portions of the park do not have trail connections to other parts, something that Lee and other White Clay administrators are working to address. To address the car problem, Lee hopes the university will help with solutions.

“Why can’t we get the student bus to maybe make runs on Saturdays?” Lee said. “Those are the kind of things we explore.”

She also thinks the university should promote the park more as a selling point for prospective students, suggesting the university give out free parking passes to anyone who goes on a university tour. Lee pointed out that “UD’s backyard” is also “a UD classroom.”

Throughout the years, various professors and students from a variety of departments have come to the park for classes and research, demonstrating another one of White Clay’s roles: “a science lab.”

Shreeram Inamdar, a professor within the plant and soil sciences department, is studying the effects of a dam removal project on the former Mill Dam on White Clay Creek.

For a different project, a Ph.D. student studying the use of natural materials in construction contacted Lee in the hopes of accessing the original kaolin clay that used to be mined in the park to make high-end porcelain. When the park needed to drill a new well, Lee reached out to him, and he was able to obtain 50 pounds of the material to study.

During the summer and throughout the rest of the year, White Clay also has numerous learning opportunities in a variety of fields, including internships, seasonal positions, historical research, data collection and law enforcement, the last in which criminal justice majors have the opportunity to serve as some of the park’s patrol officers.

Besides these opportunities, there are many other ways students can get involved in the park. The Friends of White Clay Creek State Park, a volunteer organization, runs numerous different programs, and its efforts in maintaining the park have made an impact.

“People used to think, you create a nature preserve and just leave it there … everything would stay great,” Lee said. “But what we learned was that you can’t. You have to be actively removing invasives, the problem is that bad now.”

Removing invasive species can take a great deal of involvement, which the park does not have the staff for. The Friends, many of whom are student volunteers, have helped to address this problem. In 2022 alone, members contributed “over 3,500 volunteer hours aimed at removing invasive species and introducing thousands of native plants within the Judge Morris Estate area,” according to its website.

White Clay also holds many events for those who may be less interested in fighting off invasives or managing trails. They hold themed nature walks, and during the summers, the park hosts a concert series every Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Carpenter Recreation Area. They are also holding their annual Creek Fest on May 4, where they will have food trucks, a reggae band and other activities.

“I’ve been on a lot of parks in the state park system, and what struck me about this park is people are just so passionate,” Lee said. “People love this place.”