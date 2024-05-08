Student teaching: A lesson on responsibility, work-life balance and time management 

DYLAN MARX

Staff Reporter

From being the student, to teaching the lessons, education majors at the university get the opportunity to explore all components of teaching through both their classes and student teaching.

The process begins by intertwining smaller teaching opportunities within an undergraduate’s first years at the university, which then culminates in a semester-long teaching experience during their senior year. During that semester, students are paired with a clinical educator at a local school who guides them through gaining practical experience in a classroom environment.

According to Kate Dawson, a senior elementary teacher education major, the value of the experience is one that is unparalleled.

“Nothing compares to the value of being in the classroom because you get to see what your teacher identity is,” Dawson said. “That is something that you have to develop and see before you take a job as a full-time teacher. To understand how you’re going to react to situations, how you’re going to teach content, and how you’re going to collaborate with others in the building as well.”

This notion of understanding oneself was also expressed by Vicki Goettel, an instructor and advisor in the School of Education.

“We just want to make sure they understand themselves enough to know that they could be different from the groups of students,” Goettel said. “And then they know how to take the time to build that rapport and build that integration with the families if at all possible while they’re there.”

Student teaching involves university students teaching at a school five days a week for seven to eight hours per day. It is also expected that the students attend their placement school’s events after dismissal, such as parent-teacher conferences.

On top of that, students are still expected to have class outside of those hours as well as maintain their own personal lives.

“After teaching for seven hours, we come back, we sit for two or three hours in a college class, and then it’s time to pack lunch for tomorrow, pick out an outfit and go to bed,” Dawson said.

Goettel discussed how the process is a “stepping stone” in learning to balance responsibilities in order to lessen the amount of work taken home by students.

“[For] all the lessons that we planned we had to write out like pages of our lesson plans, so it would be like two or three pages that I’d be typing every night for the next day,” Bethany Pasmore, a senior elementary teacher education major, said. “So all of that is very stressful and it was a lot, but I’m glad that I was kind of thrown into it because it forces you to find that balance.”

An important part of the student teaching process is the pairing of students to their schools and their clinical educators.

Goettel detailed that the use of a logistical process in combination with monitoring the schools is used to find the best fit for the students. The process involves local school districts compiling lists of teachers that are willing to work with student teachers and then pairing students to those teachers based on what the student’s needs are.

Pasmore testified to the fact that being placed in a well-fitting school can make all the difference in the experience. Pasmore’s clinical educator worked closely with her and even gave her opportunities to run the classroom by herself during the last two weeks of the semester.

“It helped me to be able to get confident in the classroom, by being the only adult in the room,” Pasmore said. “Learning how to navigate lessons, how to navigate student behaviors during lessons and how to figure all those things out and know that you are responsible for that.”

Despite this, Pasmore expressed frustration over the fact that her placement location was a 35- to 40-minute drive away, and that she was financially responsible for transportation to and from the school.

This reflects the issue that, according to Goettel, there is constant difficulty in managing connections to the local schools. Goettel said teachers are burnt out and overloaded, making it hard to find placement locations that can completely match the needs of the students.

“If there is one dream thing to always improve upon, I think just that overall logistical process will be good,” Goettel said.

The student teaching program also utilizes field instructors that go into the classrooms periodically during a semester to observe the students in their teaching placements. This allows students to get additional feedback on their performance.

“That’s probably one of our top goals in our program, just to make sure that they get feedback, but they also get a little bit of breathing room to kind of try things where it’s not always you’re under the microscope of constantly being evaluated,” Goettel said.

Dawson illustrated that there is a component of student teaching that feels as if you are missing out on a certain experience because of the fact that other seniors are completing their semesters in such a different way.

Despite this, Pasmore specified that a lot of the challenges of the program were made a lot easier as a result of the support that was provided throughout the process. According to Pasmore, professors within the department encouraged students to share their experiences within their seminar class.

“Sometimes being able to just hear that other people were in the same boat was really nice,” Pasmore said.

The university also offers specialized student teaching opportunities that incorporate different elements into the experience.

One of these programs, the University of Delaware Teacher Residency Program (UDTR) allows students to experience a year-long, paid residency within a Delaware school. In addition, early childhood education majors have the opportunity to student-teach through a study abroad program in Athens, Greece or Seville, Spain.

“It’s a tough job and I give our student teachers such a huge amount of credit because it is busy and it is something that not every senior has to do,” Goettel said.