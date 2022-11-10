Students and librarians discuss the limited hours of Morris Library

BY ALEXANDRA KLECZYNSKI

Staff Reporter

The university’s Morris Library offers students a quiet place to get their work done within the hours that the library is open, yet sometimes these hours do not coordinate with students’ schedules. The current hours of the university’s library do not offer students a place to study before 11:00 a.m. on Sundays, after 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays or after 6:00 p.m. on Fridays.

While the weekends are not usually the busiest days for students getting homework done and studying for exams in the library, some students find themselves at a loss of space when they have a big test or project due early in the week. However, there is a purpose behind these business hours.

Ellie Smith/THE REVIEW

“We’re constantly assessing the use of the place, between budget cuts, retirements and things that happened during COVID, we’re constantly looking at the use of our spaces,” Shelly McCoy, associate university librarian for communication & space planning, said.

These budget cuts are not the only factors that go into the hours of operation for the library. The librarians also look into the data of when students are mostly using the library and when it makes sense to be open or closed.McCoy talked about how the librarians look into the gate count and if they were to see that the numbers begin to tick up at times where they are currently low, then they would look into budget to see how to cover having the library open for these students.

She also mentioned the other factors that make it hard to find staffing for the library space, including the desk services. Employees of desk services require the university to budget the funds to have people working at the hours when the library is open.

Ellie Smith/THE REVIEW

“It would be a real challenge because we do a lot of our staffing with student staff, so also asking students to come in and staff that late and other staff to be there when we no longer have a shuttle stop in front of the library like we used to,” McCoy said. “Parking for the staff is farther away than it has been in the past. So there is kind of all of these things that factor into it.”

McCoy said that creating an area that does not require as much staffing would help alleviate the issue of students not having a place to study at certain times.

“What would be helpful to us is for students advocating for a renovation that would allow us to build a larger 24/7 space,” McCoy said.

With a space that does not have to be facilitated by police officers and desk services, students could have a quiet place that is open for longer hours.

“I went to the library last night with my two guy friends and one of them had to get his essay done by 12 [in the morning] and the library closes at 11, so he had to sprint to Perkins,” freshman Vivian Testa said.

With deadlines often being at 12:00 a.m. for students, many are often up this late working and getting their assignments in.

To make this renovation of the library possible, the university’s librarians need the students of the university to speak up about their personal outlook on whether or not they would benefit from a renovated library, according to McCoy.